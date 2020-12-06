| -0.3°C Dublin

Cake and candles aren't always a cause for celebration

Ciara O’Connor

  

Rita Ora or, as she's more commonly known, 'Which One Is Rita Ora?' found herself in hot water last week when a spontaneous lockdown-breaching birthday bash in London's Notting Hill was busted by police and paparazzi. The hot water was turned up to a rolling boil as more egregious details of the forbidden fiesta emerged, and Rita's apology was found wanting.

In a strange and very 2020 inversion of the traditional Instagram versus reality trope, Rita posted photos on social media of herself at home eating cake pretending that this was how she was celebrating her 30th - "it felt weird not doing anything" said the caption - when in fact she threw herself an illegal party for 30 people in a restaurant that she, or somebody, paid to open during a pandemic.

But there are Rita Oras everywhere, and shades of Ora in each of us at this stage of the pandemic. Her performative rule-following and the genuinely held belief that it is more important to be seen to be doing the right thing than to actually do the right thing, feels very familiar.

