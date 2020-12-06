Cake and candles aren't always a cause for celebration

Rita Ora or, as she's more commonly known, 'Which One Is Rita Ora?' found herself in hot water last week when a spontaneous lockdown-breaching birthday bash in London's Notting Hill was busted by police and paparazzi. The hot water was turned up to a rolling boil as more egregious details of the forbidden fiesta emerged, and Rita's apology was found wanting.

In a strange and very 2020 inversion of the traditional Instagram versus reality trope, Rita posted photos on social media of herself at home eating cake pretending that this was how she was celebrating her 30th - "it felt weird not doing anything" said the caption - when in fact she threw herself an illegal party for 30 people in a restaurant that she, or somebody, paid to open during a pandemic.

But there are Rita Oras everywhere, and shades of Ora in each of us at this stage of the pandemic. Her performative rule-following and the genuinely held belief that it is more important to be seen to be doing the right thing than to actually do the right thing, feels very familiar.

It seems to be a particularly millennial cognitive dissonance from a generation whose righteousness is legendary: millennials can't seem to admit that we're breaking the rules - we are not willing to relinquish the moral high ground. Rita will have lied to no one more than herself about the ethics and legality of her 30th.

An 'insider' told tabloids that Rita was launching a 'Wagatha Christie'-style 'probe' into who leaked the details of her party; Rita's reps deny it. Yet her breathtaking apology included the line that the decision was made "with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK..."

Certainly, a Rooneyesque use of the ellipsis (and I don't mean Sally) surely meant to evoke that great betrayal.

That Rita presumably thought that more than 30 guests will have agreed with her assessment that her birthday was more important than controlling the spread of a deadly virus is perhaps the strangest part of the story. Can it be Rita really thought her cursed carousing wouldn't get out?

Rita is the high priestess of 'all publicity is good publicity' - between the recent batshit EE advert starring Kevin Bacon and the giant, haunting CGI version of herself which went inevitably viral; and historic headlines like, "Rita Ora speaks out on replacing Victoria Beckham on Spice Girls tour" and "Rita Ora Unrecognised by Judges After Surprise 'The Voice of Germany' Blind Audition Performance".

It remains to be seen whether Rita's wretched reunion will do her any harm. Will we remember the outrage, or the objectively hilarious photos of the police on tiptoes peering into the restaurant's windows? Do her fan base actually care, or is this the kind of chaotic and relatable behaviour they expect?

*****

After months of anxious speculation online, Drake confirmed that he is indeed manufacturing and selling his own candles under the brand name Better World Fragrance House.

In an incredible pricing strategy, most of the candles cost $48 (€40) - apart from the one that apparently smells like him, which will retail for $80. 'Carby Musk', the $80 olfactory dupe for a human man, is described as: "A smooth musk fragrance, introspective as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, yet extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self."

To seek meaning is to enter the abyss. It continues: "Features notes of Musk, Ambers, Cashmere, Suede, and Velvet. Actually smells like Drake." Does Drake smell like a musky Gap shop in the January sales? These are the questions we shouldn't be asking.

Obviously, Drake isn't the first A-lister to enter the luxury candle market. Ardent capitalist Gwyneth jumped the shark earlier this year before anyone even knew there was one to jump, with her 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle - which promptly sold out.

To be fair, Drake's sold out, too, though I don't think women should get the blame for this one. Drake has dropped off Hollywood's most-fancied list after his habit of befriending teen girls and off-putting messaging around women gave everyone the ick.

No, I'm laying the responsibility at the feet of the kind of 30-something millennial man who talks about his cast-iron pan and wears Yeezy-ish runners and knows about laundry; who bought skinny jeans from the women's section in Topshop 15 years ago to show how sensitive he was as a teen; who just ironically used this information to bond with girls on Hinge about Arcadia going into administration (such a good conversation starter); who needed permission to enjoy home fragrance, a soft flickering light by which to illuminate the scene for the unsolicited dick pic he's about to send simultaneously to the three women he's talking to.

Emboldened by the velvety scent of cashmere Drake, he takes a deep, suedey breath and types: "Do you see yourself as more introspective, as in an interpretation of your beautiful self, or extrovertive as how you would want others to see your bold and brilliant self?" He clicks send and lies back on his Egyptian cotton bed sheets. Irresistible.

*****

Stop all the clocks, cut off the telephone because time is meaningless. And why do you still have a landline?

That the pandemic has warped our sense of time is a truism: it was March for a few Junes and then it was October. A week later, now it's Christmas.

Breakfast, lunch and dinner, bedtime, work time: none of these things matter when you're at home.

Opening times, closing times: it doesn't matter, the shutters are down.

In this new world it makes total sense that our new leisure activity is 4am jaunts to Penneys, the solution to literally nothing, the answer to a question that nobody asked.

How to soothe your heart because you haven't hugged your granny in a year? Go to Penneys alone in the dead of night and run your fingers along the rows of fluffy pyjamas and hot water bottle covers just to feel something.

Buy some scrunchies and hope the shop assistant doesn't meet your eye at 3.30am; or perhaps hope she does, hope she gives you a smile to prove that you still exist and are not a ghost.

Clutch your paper bag full of socks and loofahs all the way home. You can sleep when you're dead.

Don't you feel better now?