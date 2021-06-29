| 20.4°C Dublin

Cabinet’s delayed reopening disrespects young people and hospitality sector

Amy Molloy

People socialise outdoors on Dublin's South William Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

People socialise outdoors on Dublin's South William Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

People socialise outdoors on Dublin's South William Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

People socialise outdoors on Dublin's South William Street. Photo: Steve Humphreys

On March 3, I spoke to Irish expats in Israel who were looking forward to enjoying a pint indoors for the first time in months. Israel introduced a green pass system to allow businesses to reopen for those who had received the Covid-19 jab. Other countries followed suit. The system hasn’t been without its problems, and in ways it has undermined the narrative that we’re all in this together.

Now, on June 29, one week before thousands of restaurants and pubs were due to reopen – some for the first time in over a year – the Irish Government and Nphet have delayed the process by at least two weeks so they can come up with a plan to introduce vaccine certificates, as if it is some sort of novel idea. If publicans and restaurateurs didn’t feel like politicians and health officials were conspiring against them before, they certainly will now.

The World Health Organisation has repeatedly warned how new strains of coronavirus are inevitable. Yet our leaders are acting like the Delta variant snuck up behind them in a white sheet and shouted ‘boo’ last week.

