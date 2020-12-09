Cabinet’s decision to drive through pay hikes for judges just the latest in a string of tone-deaf moves

‘MAJESTY, the people have no bread!’

‘Well, let them eat cake.’

The apocryphal story about Marie Antoinette has entered political folklore and is shorthand for an aristocracy or elite being fundamentally out of touch.

Yesterday, the Cabinet drove through a series of pay awards, chief amongst which is an increase of up to €5,000 a year for higher ranking judges.

Yet the people have no bread… with hundreds of thousands still confined to their homes, furloughed, with pay cuts or shorter hours, or no pay at all and dependent completely on a State that has closed down their livelihoods in the name of the common good.

Yet where is the common good, the shared sacrifice, the all-in-it-together appeal of a government awarding huge rises to beaks on the bench in a time of national crisis?

Yes, the awards are nominally due and legitimate under the 2pc public sector pay awards that were applied to gardaí, nurses, firefighters and teachers in October.

But there is simply no equation, in a time of Covid, between nurses, teachers, gardaí, the emergency services and higher courts judges where cases have slowed to a trickle and are being conducted as remotely as possible.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar made the equation when tackled on the issue at a press conference yesterday – and resorted to it again on Morning Ireland today, when many middle-paid public servants likely snorted in staff rooms.

All those named by Mr Varadkar put their personal safety on the line during this year of contagion. Judges, quite simply, did not.

The Tánaiste was also at pains to point out that Cabinet ministers did not take the 2pc rise in October. This class of our ruling structure rightly recognised the need to show solidarity with the broad mass of the people.

This being so, and despite the separation of powers, they ought all the more to have recognised the need to postpone the increases due to the judiciary.

Not that they would have felt any pain at all, having featherbedded salaries, pension provision, allowances and conditions.

The ‘separation of powers’ argument is an entirely false comparator in this context, as it cannot be allowed to justify a massive additional separation of power and wealth between those who judge and the applicants and defendants who come before them.

And this point was proved in the last financial crisis when the people of Ireland voted that there be no special circumstances and unending pay escalation in all circumstances for any citizen of this republic.

The Twenty-ninth Amendment of the Constitution Act 2011 overturned a previous prohibition on the reduction of the salaries of judges..

It was done by the sovereign people precisely so that the judges could share, in small part, the pain and sacrifice of the common people as salaries and living standards crashed across the board.

As the country recovered slowly in the decade since the great financial collapse, the measures involved in FEMPI, a package of financial emergency measures, have been slowly rolled back.

But the latter part of that acronym indicates why they were applied in the first place. It was done in the Public Interest. And politicians should also see that a postponement, not a denial, of further FEMPI reversal for judges in particular, is very much in the public interest – leaving aside a background context in which the judiciary, and especially higher judges, are at probably their lowest ebb in public esteem.

It is by ignoring that reality that politicians run the real risk of being seen as part of a cosy cartel – as Sinn Féin has recently levelled the charge over the appointment of two Fine Gael activists to the bench.

One was appointed to the Circuit Court on the same day Séamus Woulfe was elevated to the Supreme Court last July, the Dáil heard, and “had a previous professional relationship with the former Fine Gael Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan”.

Mr Woulfe, of course, has pronounced Fine Gael associations and was Leo’s pick as Attorney General before he suggested to Justice Minister Helen McEntee that he would, in her own words, “make a good judge”.

The danger of the public drawing a conclusion – however irrational in Mr Varadkar’s view – must be very real. And that is a danger to the conservative parties.

Mary Lou McDonald exploited the situation again today during Leaders’ Questions, telling the Taoiseach that the Government refused to pay student nurses, yet found it “very straightforward to cough up for those at the top,” referring not only to judges but also improvements to political pensions, including those of retired Taoisigh.

Mr Varadkar declined to answer an Irish Independent question as to whether there had been disagreement at Cabinet over the timing of these increases, citing Cabinet confidentiality.

But it is known that there was, with Green minister Catherine Martin not alone in expressing misgivings – which are believed to have extended, at least in part, to Fine Gael. Fianna Fáil ministers may also have harboured private doubts.

But Taoiseach Micheál Martin drove it through.

This helps explain why TDs complained at the FF parliamentary party last night that no-one seems to be in charge of Fianna Fáil messaging and the party is going to get “slaughtered” at the next election as a result.

That remains to be seen. There is always room for recovery and redemption, but there are growing worries inside Government about Cabinet decisions that appear tone deaf to the public mood.