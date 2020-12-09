| 6.3°C Dublin

Cabinet’s decision to drive through pay hikes for judges just the latest in a string of tone-deaf moves

Senan Molony

Taoiseach Micheál Martin drove through the pay hikes for judges, regardless of how inappropriate it may be perceived at a time when so many people are struggling financially. Photo: PA Expand

‘MAJESTY, the people have no bread!’

Well, let them eat cake.’

The apocryphal story about Marie Antoinette has entered political folklore and is shorthand for an aristocracy or elite being fundamentally out of touch.

