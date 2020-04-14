| 0.8°C Dublin

'Business as usual' is over - we now know that a new social contract is affordable

Dr Seán Healy

Most people pay little or no attention to the social contract that underpins their relationship with the State.

Yet, the social contract is very important as it sets out the often unwritten agreement whereby the citizen contributes to the common good economically, socially and culturally on the assumption the State will ensure a minimum standard of living, essential social services and infrastructure and the protection of basic rights.

Moments of great upheaval often see people raising major questions concerning what was simply taken as "given" previously. The Covid-19 pandemic is such a moment.