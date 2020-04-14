'Business as usual' is over - we now know that a new social contract is affordable

Most people pay little or no attention to the social contract that underpins their relationship with the State.

Yet, the social contract is very important as it sets out the often unwritten agreement whereby the citizen contributes to the common good economically, socially and culturally on the assumption the State will ensure a minimum standard of living, essential social services and infrastructure and the protection of basic rights.

Moments of great upheaval often see people raising major questions concerning what was simply taken as "given" previously. The Covid-19 pandemic is such a moment.

The general response to these new challenges has shown a solidarity that is not always obvious in the usual day-to-day experience of most people. But it also shows up the inequalities on which our society is built.

The economic lockdown is imposing the greatest cost on those already worst off. Thousands of jobs have been lost in hospitality, leisure and related sectors which for the most part are low paid.

Many of those who are still working and risking their lives, such as carers and healthcare support workers as well as shelf-stackers and cleaners, are also among the low paid in our society.

Government now clearly acknowledges that the basic welfare payment of €203 is too low as it decided its Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be €350 a week. If it is too low for those becoming unemployed, then it is too low for those already unemployed.

It is beyond time that every person in Ireland was guaranteed an income which provided a minimally essential standard of living as set out by the Vincentian Partnership for Social Justice.

Once Covid-19 has been defeated, all countries will face a major challenge: to decide if the experience of recent months and our response to it should shape the future of our society? Will we decide to learn from this experience and tackle the inequality and exclusion we've failed to address heretofore.

What we see clearly now is the healthcare services that were struggling to survive are now being provided with major additional resources that, we were told, couldn't be even considered just a few months ago. What was claimed to be impossible then is taken to be the sensible thing to do today.

All of this suggests there is something profoundly amiss with our social contract. Once Covid-19 has been addressed successfully it is crucial that we face up to the radical reforms that are required if we are to reverse the prevailing thrust of policy- making over the past four decades which has failed to eliminate the inequality and exclusion that blights our society.

We need a social contract that is underpinned by a commitment that government will work at all times to produce five key outcomes simultaneously: 1) a vibrant economy; 2) decent services and infrastructure; 3) just taxation; 4) good governance; and 5) sustainability.

Working to achieve one or two of these and not all five simultaneously simply leads to further inequality and exclusion.

We need the investment in infrastructure and services to develop a thriving economy. We need just taxation to pay the costs. We need good governance to ensure people have a say in shaping the decisions that affect them. We also need to ensure everything that is done is sustainable environmentally, economically and socially.

This will require new approaches to the world of work and a recognition that much of the work done in society is unpaid but not really recognised or valued, eg work in the community, in the home, in personal development etc.

It will also require us to recognise our tax and welfare systems are not fit for purpose in the 21st century. The social welfare and income tax credits systems should be replaced by a Universal Basic Income.

A new social contract will also require us to give the priority to climate change that it urgently needs. The response to Covid-19 shows society can be mobilised quickly and effectively to address a real and present danger. Climate presents such a danger, but the policy response so far has been wholly inadequate.

We now know we can respond quickly and effectively to major threats. This pandemic illustrates the critical value of having an effective public sector. The focus of recent decades on constantly reducing its role is now seen as wrong.

Countries with a functioning public sector that caters for essential health services for all are seen to be better equipped to deal with the pandemic than others, such as Ireland, who have two-tier health care. Why should we go back to a two-tier healthcare system when this is over?

Some might think this is not the time to focus on issues such as the future of the social contract. History says otherwise.

During World War II some major future changes were developed. In 1941, President Roosevelt and Prime Minister Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, which led to the establishment of the United Nations.

In 1942, the UK published the Beveridge Report with its commitment to a universal welfare state. In 1944, the Bretton Woods conference put together the post-war financial architecture.

Now is the time to think through what we want when Covid-19 is over. Business as usual is not acceptable. We need a new social contract.