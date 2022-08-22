| 15.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Budget 2023 must focus on supporting low-income families with targeted measures – not one-off payments

Colette Bennett

The cost of buying a home increased by 14.4pc and private rents increased by 11.2pc. Stock image Expand
Colette Bennett is economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland Expand
Ireland has the second highest childcare costs in the EU. Photo: Dominic Lipinski Expand
Construction Expand

Close

The cost of buying a home increased by 14.4pc and private rents increased by 11.2pc. Stock image

The cost of buying a home increased by 14.4pc and private rents increased by 11.2pc. Stock image

Colette Bennett is economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland

Colette Bennett is economic and social analyst with Social Justice Ireland

Ireland has the second highest childcare costs in the EU. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Ireland has the second highest childcare costs in the EU. Photo: Dominic Lipinski

Construction

Construction

/

The cost of buying a home increased by 14.4pc and private rents increased by 11.2pc. Stock image

Rising costs are affecting everyone in Irish society. We know that those most hurt are households on low incomes, people on low hourly wages or on a fixed income (social welfare payment).

These are households in the bottom 20pc of the income distribution.

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy