Broken rules can have dire consequences – it’s time we showed some solidarity to help break the curse of Covid-19

Colette Browne

If we work together, we can say goodbye to this virus – and the restrictions that have come to dominate our lives

Slippery slope: A steward helps skiers respect Covid safety measures in Verbier, Switzerland, where British tourists fled quarantine.. Photo: Robert Hradil/Getty Images Expand

Tripadvisor describes Verbier, a ski resort in Switzerland, as boasting “a unique panoramic outlook with views over the Combins range, Mount Blanc and even the Matterhorn”. This scenic vista was not enough to entice hundreds of British tourists, who arrived there over Christmas, to remain in situ when they were instructed to quarantine in their rooms instead of hit the slopes.

Out of 420 Brits who checked in at the resort, only a dozen remained this week – with most fleeing their snowy prison under cover of darkness, without informing authorities of their departure.

According to Verbier communications officer Jean-Marc Sandoz, some guests escaped across the border to France to continue their holiday. If they fled there, they have run directly into the path of a huge Covid outbreak in that part of the country. What could possibly go wrong?

