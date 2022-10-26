British government will ignore legacy report as hiding state’s role in conflict is all it cares about

The latest report on the British government’s legacy proposals adds an additional voice to those in opposition to plans to pull a steel shutter down on any further probes into our past.

The Joint Committee on Human Rights is a powerful political lobby group.

It has urged the Government — in the strongest possible terms — to reconsider its approach to legacy.

This follows legislative scrutiny of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill, and echoes what human rights lawyers have been saying since the plans were revealed earlier this year.

The Westminster committee said: “We agree with many other stakeholders that this Bill as drafted is unlikely to comply with the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).”

The Government changed the Bill from the original Command Paper proposals granting a blanket amnesty, to the updated legislation that is reliant on a South Africa-style truth recovery commission.

This strand of the legislation — immunity for information — was an attempt to make the Bill more robust to future legal challenge.

But the fact remains a line-in-the-sand approach is never going to be ECHR-compliant, and the Government, which sought advice from some of the most senior legal minds in the country when drafting the legislation, knows this.

It knows, but it is determined to press ahead regardless because its primary objectives are very different from those of the people who lived through the conflict, those victims of the Troubles struggling with their loss.

Boris Johnson, when vying for leadership of the Tory party, made commitments to backbench MPs that there would be no more prosecutions of veterans.

He relied, in part, on their support for his rise to Number 10, and kept his promise to end any further investigations. Britain has burned through two Prime Ministers since then — the disgraced Johnson and the ill-fated Liz Truss.

Now on a third PM in 2022, Rishi Sunak may well try and stall controversial legislation from the last administration, such as the Protocol Bill, to buy time for further negotiations, but there is very little chance of him doing a U-turn on legacy.

The fact remains that while the Conservatives still have a majority, the Bill, that shuts down all scrutiny of the state’s actions here, will sail through the Commons and will have little in the way of opposition in the Lords.

It is also popular with the British voters.

Even if it is deemed at a later date to be incompatible with European human rights law, that will have no impact on its enforcement. The UK has in the past ignored ECHR rulings and will continue to do so.

The Belfast Telegraph ran a recent series on legacy and spoke to former combatants — the very people the Bill relies on to cooperate with any truth recovery panel to make it work and bring answers to victims.

To date, all of those interviewed have said they would not partake in any truth recovery process, albeit for a variety for reasons.

There are some who look more favourably on the proposals, but they remain in the minority.

The committee described the shutting down of avenues to pursue truth and justice, such as inquests and civil cases, a “high-risk strategy”.

But high-risk to who?

Because while it will take a heavy toll on victims, specifically those of state-inflicted violence, it will not lose a single vote to any Prime Minister, whoever that may be next, and the Conservative Party officers know this.

The report will be welcomed by victims and human rights organisations, but is unlikely to shift opinion in Westminster, which is based on a very different set of criteria, namely ending soldier prosecutions and bringing a stop to any and all scrutiny of the state’s actions during a bloody and brutal conflict.