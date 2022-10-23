Britain poised to make Boaty McBoatface prime minister

Would it be too much to ask — or would it be wishful thinking on our part, or would it be making it all about us — to ask that the person in charge of our closest neighbour not be a Grade-A certified, gold-standard lunatic? It’s not that much to ask, is it? Or maybe it is.

Initially, after Liz Truss went, we were feeling a bit smug. We always knew Rishi Sunak was the man for the job, in that he seemed to serve our interests best. We and Rishi had sat back and let the last few weeks play out, secure in the knowledge that if you do nothing and hang around long enough, you get what you want.

Worst-case scenario, we figured we get Penny Mordaunt. Batty maybe, but with the crucial Irish roots we love.

While we waited for the Brits to realise Sunak was the man for the job, we got a bit unsettled to see — in a country that has destroyed itself through nostalgia — how their nostalgia lens is getting shorter and shorter.

If the Brexit nostalgia of taking back control was for some long-gone Britain, they were now getting nostalgic for the Theresa May era. In the initial post-Truss chaos, some people seemed to decide May was the last non-lunatic to have been in charge, and they seemed to remember her era as a time of relative calm.

Those of us who sat watching those crazy repeated votes every evening begged to differ. Then, worse again, some people seem to be getting nostalgic for the Boris era. By next week, presumably they’ll be wistfully reminiscing about Truss, and the way she might look at you — that 10-second death stare before she started answering a question.

We thought we had seen it all — but then came Thursday night’s beano at the houses of parliament.

And Beano was the word for it. It went all Bash Street Kids in the division lobby as Lord Snooty Rees Mogg apparently tried to corral tearful MPs into the right lobby, aided and abetted by Minnie the Minx Coffey.

Meanwhile, Gnasher the deputy chief whip spoke for a lot of people when he said: “I’m f**king furious and I don’t f**king care anymore.”

In a weird way, the incident that best illustrated how debased the UK political scene has become was when a newsreader was heard calling a Tory politician a “c**t” after an interview.

And then, when we really thought we’d seen it all, the Denis the Menace character — the PM who was kicked out in disgrace two months ago — was hightailing it home from a beach club in the Dominican Republic, to save Britain from the cost-of-living crisis.

We realised there was an actual real possibility the Tories might decide it was a jolly good wheeze to make him PM again. Wot a larf! This, after all, is a nation who, when invited to name a mini-submarine for polar exploring, decided to call it Boaty McBoatface.

The only one thing we can say for sure at this point is that this whole clustershambles has nothing to do with Brexit. Nothing. Got it?