Bright Watt has shown he has skills to justify health pay hike

Robert Watt is no shrinking violet. Far from it. Hugely bright, opinionated and forceful, he has the confidence to accompany his reputation as the stand-out civil servant of his generation. Even Watt's friends concede his self-belief at times borders on arrogance.

But he must now be wondering what he has let himself in for by agreeing to take over as acting secretary general at the Department of Health, aka Angola.

The health budget runs to over €20bn a year - about the same amount as the huge budget deficit we are now running. The pandemic is costing €300m every week in Covid supports.

But the figure currently exercising many politicians, including, risibly, the Public Accounts Committee, is the €81,000 extra to be paid for the top health job when a permanent appointment is made. Some have even questioned the constitutionality of the decision.

Such are the priorities in politics in Ireland in 2021, where every government decision, regardless of how small, is put through a populist wringer and reputations are thrashed in the process.

For those inside Government, the appointment of Watt to fill the vacancy in the Department of Health was a no-brainer.

Secretary general at health has always been a key position, given the department's propensity to burn public money. But the radical reforms required to implement the transformative Sláintecare programme, and the unprecedented crisis caused by Covid, only amplified matters. The department is now fundamental to how the economy operates.

The new appointee had to have experience, a high competency around finance, political nous and a reforming zeal to get the department better organised and faster moving. He or she would also require a willingness to tell people what they don't want to hear. The no-nonsense Watt is, as one close observer put it this weekend, "exactly what the doctor ordered".

His ability to stay calm and clear-headed during the last major crisis impressed Brendan Howlin, who made him secretary general at public expenditure a decade ago. By all accounts, he has excelled in the role ever since.

He has cultivated quite a profile along the way and attracted no little controversy. He has never been shy about making his views known, strongly (and correctly, in this writer's view), warning against the hugely costly National Broadband Plan.

His tough approach on getting value for money from public spending hasn't endeared him to Fine Gael politicians, but they are hardly traits that we should be discouraging in our senior civil servants, particularly in the new secretary general of the Department of Health.

Not that Watt formally holds that position yet. Senior Government figures completely dispute the widely held view around Leinster House that it is a done deal that Watt will get the job full time. They insist there will be a genuinely open contest with external experts involved in the public appointments process of picking the right candidate.

Others concede Watt's presence in the role on an acting basis will hardly encourage others to apply.

Either way, does it really matter? Which senior position in the private sector isn't prearranged? The most important thing is getting the best person for the job.

And that's where the controversial €81,000 rise comes in. The salary of €292,000 is undoubtedly large, far bigger than that earned by any other secretary general and over €100,000 more than Micheál Martin makes.

Some wise heads have questioned why political opponents were handed a stick with which to beat both the Government and an apparently somewhat bruised Watt.

But the counter view is that the Department of Health has long proven a graveyard for the reputations of politicians and civil servants.

Some incentive is required to persuade the best people to go there. Why would any ambitious assistant secretary apply for the top job in health given all the grief it entails?

And why would Watt, despite an undoubted commitment to public service, do so when he could stay where he is or earn far more in the private sector, for far less hassle?

While politicians, particularly on the left, like to posture about top salaries, the reality is it's not tenable to pay the same salary for every senior public sector position.

Some jobs, including the CEO of HSE and the Garda Commissioner, require a bespoke remuneration package to compensate for the 24/7 nature of the role and the fact that the you-know-what is guaranteed to regularly hit the fan. The secretary general of the Department of Health comes into that category.

Of course, if you're paid the big bucks you have to deliver. But who's quibbling now about Paul Reid's near €350,000 salary, given his assured steering of the HSE through the pandemic?

Watt is known for not suffering fools and for finding solutions rather than identifying problems. He also won't tolerate his new department's traditionally spendthrift ways. The word is that he is already getting things done, evidenced by the fast-tracking of the deal with GPs on vaccines.

The key question is, what price do we put on that? Should we continue to be penny-wise and pound-foolish?

Or are we interested in getting the right person to sort out a dysfunctional department, once and for all? All things considered, an €81,000 pay hike is surely a modest price to pay for that.