Brighid’s Diary: ‘It was beyond painful to observe the frantic wallet-clutching. Who might have to pay?’

Let’s go to the market in Ventimiglia,” says my buddy Grainne, who hails from Glasnevin. “The girls I used to work with in the airlines want us to meet for lunch.”

“Sure,” says I, always interested in a skite to somewhere new.

Now let me tell you first where I am and where I’m going. I left Naples last week and now I’ve landed in Antibes in the south of France. Ventimiglia, the place Grainne and I are heading for, is a bustling market town on the border between France and Italy. If you want a slab of Parmigiana, a fake Chanel bag or copycat Yeezy sneakers, it’s all here. The best way to get there? By train.

“I told them we’d meet them in the station in Antibes,” says Grainne, “but I have to warn you, they are all ‘very English’ – if you know what I mean.”

Now let me get this off my chest before I begin. I love England – London, Devon, Cornwall, Brighton, and I have great buddies in Lancashire and north of Birmingham. I worked there for many years.

Yes, I have some fabulous English friends, but trust me, meeting with English ex-pats living in France was a helluva different story.

“Who’s coming?” says I.

“Well, let me tell you about Debbie first,” says Grainne. “I met her when I worked for Dan-Air and later British Midland in Belfast during the Troubles. The crew were all Protestant in those days. They all had names like Sadie and Gladys.

“I was the first southerner they employed. The airlines wanted to diversify. I remember there were some republicans on my first flight and one of them who’d had a few drinks shouted, ‘How the f**k did you get working for British Midland with a name like Grainne?’

“‘Ah, it’s amazing what you get when you throw the leg over,’ I told them, laughing.”

Now, all you woke people calm down. These were very, very different times.

“We knew all the politicians: John Hume, Gerry Adams and Ian Paisley,” says Grainne, “and some days the planes would be full of loyalists or squaddies. Depending who was on board, I’d take off or leave on my name tag. You had to be on the ball and be able to read the passengers.

“But I loved the craic. Debbie was great fun. She was from Manchester. She worked for British Airways for 20 years, and has since married four times – each one a pilot. Her last husband wore black leather gloves when he entered the cockpit and brought his Bible with him. It was a bit too ‘nearer my God to thee’, for Debbie. When she left him, she discovered he was fierce fond of the aul leather outfits and less fond of the OId Testament, so she had a good escape.”

“What are the others like?” says I.

“Well, there’s Camilla and another girl who I haven’t met called Penny. I’ll let you work them out for yourself.”

We found a fair old swatch of English ladies at the train station, rifling through their purses. It was beyond painful to observe the edgy smiles and frantic wallet-clutching that went on as they worked out who might have to use their spondulicks to buy the tickets.

“I have change, darling,” says one, patting her pocket but not pulling out.

“I only have €10 but I can Revolut you the other €12 on the train,” says the other, guarding her wallet like a Rottweiler.

“I’ll get the tickets with my card,” says I, taking charge.

“Oh, you are a sweetie,” says the wan called Camilla in a high-pitched, posh accent. A mixture of the Queen and Basil Fawlty’s wife Sybil. The ‘I know, I know’ one.

“Oops, I found my card,” says Camilla. “Shall I Revolut you now, Biddy? Oh, no, it’s the wrong card. I left my Visa card in Valbonne.” Of course she did.

“What do I owe you?” says she, counting what looked like the Rock of Cashel in copper coins.

“We can sort it out later,” says I.

Finally we found a compartment on the train. I collapsed near the window with Grainne beside me and the others sat across from us.

Debbie, who wore enough lace to fit around one leg of Rihanna’s knickers, was good craic I have to say. I discovered that she was the last surviving crew member from a flight that went on fire in 1985. She still has the burns.

“How does one pronounce your name?” says Penny to Grainne.

“Gran-yeh,” says she.

“Grain-yah?” says Penny.

“No, Gran-yeh,” she repeats.

“Oh, I know, it sounds like ‘groin’,” says Penny, tittering.

“You Oirish have such funny names,” she adds with an alarming sort of scream. A few scathing Paddy jokes followed.

Honest to God, there was steam coming off me. I was sorely tempted to bring up the Famine, but they mightn’t know what the Famine was. Grainne gave me a glare.

We arrived off the train into the bustling market that is Ventimiglia. I was in my element, the Italians were as lively as ever and the sun was out.

“I’m gasping for a coffee,” says I.

“Oh, I know just the place,” shrieks Penny. “Follow me, darlings.” So we did.

“This cafe is much cheaper than the others,” says she with a triumphant smile on her Botoxed mush. “They are only €1 here.”

Yes, dear readers, you heard me right: €1. I later discovered that her husband was a high-ranking British civil servant, with an MBE, who spent 50 years in the sewage department. She couldn’t have married a better man.

“I might not have a coffee,” says Camilla. “I had rather enough caffeine this morning.”

“Oh,” says I, thinking, ‘Who doesn’t want a coffee at this time of the day?’

“I will just have a cafe creme,” says Penny, making an enormous fuss about low-fat milk – which doesn’t exist in Italy.

Now who would think that ordering a coffee could be a complete nightmare?

“Cannolis, focaccia?” says I, perusing a fine selection of Italian delights.

“I might share one pastry with Debbie,” says Camilla.

“No, actually, I won’t bother having one at all,” says Penny, “Focaccia? I am gluten free – actually maybe I will have a small espresso.”

Well, Jesus, my mind was tavered listening to them all. Then, just as they were finally relaxing, I mentioned the ‘B’ word. Brexit.

“We all voted to leave,” says Camilla, cracking a big lump off Debbie’s bomboloni pastry. “We wanted to ‘Make Britain Great Again’.”

“Yes, we all voted to leave the EU,” says she, her arse sitting in Italy and squatting on the toilet in France.

“Just curious,” says I, downing a latte.

Later, Debbie tells me that there was some loophole in the tax system for airline crews in the 1980s so they all landed in France and didn’t pay tax in either country.

We wander off to the market and Penny finds a stall selling jackets. “Wonderful fake Gucci,” she says as her eye falls on a sort of cape with a fur trim around the sleeves. “But, eh, quanto costa?”

“€50, Signora,” says the stall holder. Well she nearly collapsed. Those aul brown coins wouldn’t be getting her very far.

Tomorrow, I am en route back to Dalkey. I have an important mission. Don’t I want to read Mr Valentine’s letter in Elizabeth-Sarah’s safe in Thyme Out?

Of course I do. I mean, I’ve been away two weeks. It will be getting dusty.