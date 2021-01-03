| -0.2°C Dublin

Brighid's Diary: A courteous doff of a hat leads to a memorable encounter

 

A man of many hats: John Murphy Expand

Brighid McLaughlin

I enjoy wandering through Dalkey and watching the faces of people around me. My friends would say I have the speculative artist's eye, and that I can be a tad too curious. Regardless, I can't help myself, I am simply addicted to stories.

Normally for this column, I pick over the carcass of my week: the vagaries of it, the characters I meet and bits about folklore and food, like an old crow. This week is different. So bear with me.

During the first lockdown, I used to see this man walking around the town. A big man, he wore a black felt hat and sported a well-waxed, elegant handlebar moustache as cheerful looking as himself. He had the face of someone who had gone places and done things, and he once gave me a courteous doff of his hat. How sweet, I thought.

