Brighid's Diary: A courteous doff of a hat leads to a memorable encounter

I enjoy wandering through Dalkey and watching the faces of people around me. My friends would say I have the speculative artist's eye, and that I can be a tad too curious. Regardless, I can't help myself, I am simply addicted to stories.

Normally for this column, I pick over the carcass of my week: the vagaries of it, the characters I meet and bits about folklore and food, like an old crow. This week is different. So bear with me.

During the first lockdown, I used to see this man walking around the town. A big man, he wore a black felt hat and sported a well-waxed, elegant handlebar moustache as cheerful looking as himself. He had the face of someone who had gone places and done things, and he once gave me a courteous doff of his hat. How sweet, I thought.

I discovered, as I usually do, that his best friend is also one of mine, 'the bould Teddy' - another Cork man who lives in Dalkey. Teddy swims in Coliemore Harbour and in the middle of a freezing December dip, sketched out for me his friend's life. "Ah, he has had an extraordinary existence," he said. "You better meet him!" So finally I did.

"I feel good wearing a hat," said John, when I admired his fedora. "And you are right, I do give it the old tweak or tip when I see someone. I have been wearing them since I was quite young. I have loads of hats. The only hat I didn't like wearing was the tall bucket hat I wore when I worked for the Metropolitan Police in London." Now that is a story and a half but you'll have to wait a minute.

I discovered that John Murphy was born into the most imaginative Irish life. "My grandfather, Owen Sullivan, had a shop in Kilcolman, near Dripsey, Co Cork. My parents took the immigrants' journey to London. We lived in a small house but we kept our door open."

At night he would fall asleep listening to Irish music, recitations, the party downstairs, his mother shuffling cards. "A fellow from Waterford who fell on hard times lived with us for two years. We spent huge amounts of time in Cricklewood and Kilburn, it was more like living in Ireland than living in Ireland, if you know what I mean, but we returned to Dripsey every summer."

John left school at 15, thinking he might become a footballer. "I didn't exactly overburden the education system," he said, with a deep chuckle. "I wasn't great at the GAA, so I played soccer. While playing against the London Metropolitan Police team, I decided to join. They were looking for recruits."

"My father wasn't overjoyed; his dream for me was to be a doctor or a lawyer. But there were lots of Irish in the British police force at that time.

"I was trained as a forensic exhibitions officer. That meant I was one of the guys they sent to post-mortems." He spared me no wretchedness and calmly told me things that even I found shocking. "I'd have been present for more than 100 post-mortems, some of them very unpleasant. I saw a lot of dark stuff, including 50 murders of children. It didn't really leave a scar on me," he said stoically. But I wonder.

"It was work and the only thing I was worried about was screwing up a piece of evidence. I was also in the thick of the bombings in London. I remember picking up remnants of bodies and putting them into bags." Horrific stuff.

We talked about the sociopaths he interrogated and he recalled episodes which stir chilling memories. Have you ever felt the presence of evil? I asked. "Oh, God, yes. On both sides of the desk," he said, ominously. "I have been in the presence of people who have a dark hole of emptiness about them." Now, that's something I know a bit about.

How did you feel being an Irishman when the bombings were taking place?

"I was embarrassed by the bombings but the British can be very benevolent. They were quite protective of me."

His promotion to detective led to his involvement with a case revolving around the theft of Bob Monkhouse's joke book, which contained 50 years of meticulously handwritten gags. I have never been a fan of the unctuous Mr Monkhouse, but it must have been a dreadful time for him.

John gave me a superb account of investigating the missing book. "I set up this ridiculously huge operation to get his jokes back. I used electronic surveillance, and eventually undercover policemen were sent with money to buy back the book."

This experience gave John a hungering to be a humorist. He was point-blank sick of being in the police force, so he reinvented himself as a comedian on the circuit in the working men's clubs. "I couldn't say that Bob Monkhouse and I were friends," said John, "but he was very helpful to me."

Now, his singular passion is writing commercially. He is currently writing a six-part crime series set in Switzerland in 1999.

We eventually said goodbye but the thought went round and round through my head. How could all that horror not affect John? The man is such a joy to be around.

Thankfully, we kept in touch. "I used to be a hard man, very cynical," he wrote. "That mindset sustained me for a long time until one evening I went to the scene of a cot death. It was clearly not a crime and our role was to sign it off and free the body to the distraught relatives.

"Without a thought for any of the relatives present, my colleague proclaimed loudly, 'Okay Murph, I'm happy'. He meant of course that he had found nothing to justify classifying the death as suspicious, but over the body of a dead child he spoke those words. I never went to the pub that night and it began to dawn on me just how dehumanised I had become.

"The next time a guard stops us for a traffic violation and is a bit overzealous, let's try to treat him as we would a poor creature who first crossed through the door of a murder scene. If he is not that guy today, he could easily be tomorrow."

At 5am, I got up and lit the turf fire. I couldn't sleep at all. I thought about John and the things he said; all profound, magical and sad at the same time. It was almost like he was telling us that we can use and reuse the raw moments of our life. I could sense an unbearable compassion in his realisation that he had become less than human in his reactions to what he had seen.

Later that morning, I received a more upbeat message: "Biddy, I'm a movie lover and the strange thing is that a movie with a happy ending is more likely to make me cry than a sad one. I guess I've seen enough sad endings for one life. I haven't become a complete marshmallow yet though, I'm not likely to cry during The X Factor anytime soon."

It's a privilege to know him.