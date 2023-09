Brighid’s Diary

On seeing my St Brigid’s Cross over the fireplace, Jarlath remarked: “Oh that is familiar, Sebastian has one of those over his painting of Cromwell.”

It’s amazing the things you hear sometimes. Last Tuesday I was standing in a bank in Dalkey, minding my own business. An elderly man was in front of me – and like myself, he was searching for a human being to talk to, and not a machine.