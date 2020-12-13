| 7.3°C Dublin

Brexiteers cast perfidious foreigners as the villains in theatrics over a 'deal'

Colm McCarthy

The UK's political leaders have scored a spectacular own goal and have chosen avoidance of blame as their main objective, writes Colm McCarthy

British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Photo: PA Expand

British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove. Photo: PA

Outside of the farm sector, agreement on a minimal UK free-trade agreement with the EU makes little difference to the economic impact of Brexit on Ireland. The UK left the European Union on January 31 last, becoming a third country in the parlance of the trade negotiators.

Some non-members have succeeded in negotiating preferential status through so-called 'free-trade agreements' (FTAs) that confer bilateral entitlements to the waiving of tariffs and quotas.

But those non-members that have not secured an FTA can nonetheless trade with the EU on terms open to all members of the World Trade Organisation, which covers virtually every country in the world. These terms involve low, or zero, tariffs on most manufactured goods and raw materials.

