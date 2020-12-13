Brexiteers cast perfidious foreigners as the villains in theatrics over a 'deal'

Outside of the farm sector, agreement on a minimal UK free-trade agreement with the EU makes little difference to the economic impact of Brexit on Ireland. The UK left the European Union on January 31 last, becoming a third country in the parlance of the trade negotiators.

Some non-members have succeeded in negotiating preferential status through so-called 'free-trade agreements' (FTAs) that confer bilateral entitlements to the waiving of tariffs and quotas.

But those non-members that have not secured an FTA can nonetheless trade with the EU on terms open to all members of the World Trade Organisation, which covers virtually every country in the world. These terms involve low, or zero, tariffs on most manufactured goods and raw materials.

A free-trade agreement of the type being negotiated is a little bit better in terms of trade access, but only a little. Non-tariff barriers, delays, form-filling, and pointless cost are inevitable with or without an FTA.

The UK political leadership has manufactured a spectacular own goal from the half-way line, has done real harm to Britain's economic prospects and has chosen the avoidance of blame as its principal objective. The theatrics about the 'deal' are largely a distraction for domestic British consumption.

In addition to quitting the EU, the United Kingdom decided, after the referendum in 2016, to leave both the single market and the customs union. Neither departure was on the ballot paper.

Britain could have quit the EU while remaining in the single market (Norway, not an EU member, has such an arrangement) and could have sought to stay in the customs union as a non-member (Turkey has a deal along these lines). Instead, following the instant departure of David Cameron, the Tory leader who called the referendum and lost, the candidate who succeeded him, Theresa May, pronounced that 'Brexit means Brexit'.

Read More

Read More

She proceeded to close the door on each of the damage-limitation options and succumbed to a Brexiteer hostile takeover of her party, whose more thoughtful MPs were expelled or deselected. It has been downhill all the way since the narrow Leave victory in the referendum as the Conservative party has sought total rupture and a dismissive exit from the EU's orbit while dishonestly promising 'frictionless trade' with Europe.

During the referendum campaign, Michael Gove, currently a senior figure in Johnson's cabinet, assured the voters that "the day after we vote to leave, we hold all the cards, and we can choose the path we want".

The then trade secretary, Liam Fox, announced in 2017, "The free-trade agreement that we will have to do with the EU should be one of the easiest in human history." Being a Brexiteer Tory means never having to say you are sorry.

It is not feasible to enjoy frictionless trade with the EU, having chosen to depart not just from EU membership but from all variants of departure which would soften the blow. This impossibility is a feature of objective reality, not an example of perfidious unfairness on the part of the European Union.

The EU cannot extend the full privileges of membership to a third country or it would cease to exist. That these privileges include the single market, whose greatest champion was the Conservative leader Margaret Thatcher, is the greatest irony of the entire saga.

Have you noticed how the Tory right, once incapable of completing a paragraph without genuflecting to the Thatcher legacy, never mention her nowadays?

Thatcher, something of a Eurosceptic in her later years, would never have led the country down the cul-de-sac of Brexit; nor would her successor John Major.

The foolishness of the current negotiations is exemplified by the prominence accorded to fishing, "greedy foreigners stealing 'our' fish". The UK sea-fishing industry employs 25,000 people, compared to 31 million employed doing something else. There are 10 times more people employed in hairdressing.

But fish ("British fish never migrate, they are 'our fish', British by birth and preference, property of Captain Birdseye") is an issue that plays to the central Brexiteer narrative, victimhood at the hands of devious foreigners.

That the United Kingdom, a prosperous and important European country, should be reduced to self-pity as a political strategy is not just depressing, it is potentially a long-term menace to the neighbours. There are five important countries in western Europe, all with a history of wars won and lost, all with a record of colonialism and their own crises of modernisation. These are Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Spain.

Only Italy has seen a fall from grace comparable to what has now befallen the UK, an abandonment of seriousness by the political class. Italy's economic miracle of the 1960s ended not just in economic under-performance but in a political system failure, encapsulated in the electoral success of the right-populist Silvio Berlusconi.

He was a showman-politician and greatly damaged Italy. Johnson is in office for four more years, barring another Tory regicide.

Should there be an EU-UK free- trade agreement, it would reduce the damage to Ireland, especially in the food and agri-business sectors. But most of the damage is done.

The only country in Europe more exposed than Ireland is the UK itself, which had not managed a stellar economic performance pre-Brexit.

The carelessness of the political class about the damage to the economy, especially from the supposedly pro-business Conservative party, is astonishing. A House of Commons committee reported on Thursday that the Johnson government has made insufficient preparations at the ports, including Holyhead, threatening wholesale chaos without a last-minute deal, evidently part of the 'wait until they blink' strategy.

The natural party of government, the safe-pair-of-hands party, misled the electorate last December ('an oven-ready deal' according to Johnson), misdirected economic strategy, and does not propose to accept responsibility.

Most Irish politicians would welcome a Labour government in Britain as they welcomed the victory of Biden and the Democrats in the US. Life is uncomfortable for a small country with xenophobes for neighbours both east and west.

But Keir Starmer's Labour party will find it difficult to fashion a credible Rejoin ticket at the next election, not least because the EU would fear a permanent risk of another referendum on a change of government. The Tories have reconstituted as an English nationalist party in a few years and the survival of the union with Scotland is in doubt. There will be no welcome in Brussels for the readmission of a destabilised country unlikely to follow the team playbook.

With or without a minimal last-minute deal, there will be rows and ad-hoc fixes for years to come. Brexit never ends.