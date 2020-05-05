| 4.1°C Dublin

Brexit soap opera is heading for another cliff-hanger as UK digs heels in on extension

City on the frontlines: The UK has seemingly reneged on the prospect of an EU office in Belfast – just one issue that has raised concerns about British intentions in regard to the withdrawal agreement Expand

Neale Richmond

Since the fateful Brexit referendum in June 2016, the entire saga has been punctuated by a series of 'cliff-edge' moments. Key dates with supposedly key decisions, often hyped beyond recognition by the British tabloid media.

Many of these so-called moments, in fact the vast majority, were solely the creation of domestic British politics and the dramatics that engulfed Westminster: indicative votes, confidence motions, countdown clocks, Super Saturday and much more.

They were fuelled by the fact the UK was led by a minority government with a prime minister vulnerable to attack from within her own party as well as the opposition. For much of this time, too, the opposition was utterly divided - not just in terms of Brexit, but within the various parties as well.