Brexit soap opera is heading for another cliff-hanger as UK digs heels in on extension

Since the fateful Brexit referendum in June 2016, the entire saga has been punctuated by a series of 'cliff-edge' moments. Key dates with supposedly key decisions, often hyped beyond recognition by the British tabloid media.

Many of these so-called moments, in fact the vast majority, were solely the creation of domestic British politics and the dramatics that engulfed Westminster: indicative votes, confidence motions, countdown clocks, Super Saturday and much more.

They were fuelled by the fact the UK was led by a minority government with a prime minister vulnerable to attack from within her own party as well as the opposition. For much of this time, too, the opposition was utterly divided - not just in terms of Brexit, but within the various parties as well.

We saw repeated crunch European Council meetings as well as many predictions that the EU would buckle, that Ireland would be thrown under the bus, that the German car manufacturers would force matters.

When the withdrawal agreement was eventually ratified, many believed the difficult part of Brexit was done.

Many in the UK felt this was all about getting Brexit done and voted as such in their December general election.

Their subsequent departure date on January 31 was the end of it for much of the British public and perhaps for many here too.

However, as we have subsequently seen, the withdrawal agreement was merely the precursor for the far more difficult negotiations. It has bought time through a transition period, but that time is running out.

Regardless of the onslaught of Covid-19, agreeing a future relationship between the EU and the UK was always going to be difficult and the one-year time-line ambitious.

Covid-19 has made this even more difficult, with negotiations occurring at distance and running far beyond schedule. The read-outs from the discussions so far have been pessimistic at best.

We now begin to approach another set of 'cliff-edge' moments: three more rounds of negotiations will be held before a stock-taking exercise on progress in June.

The UK needs to request an extension to the transition period by late June, but thus far it has been adamant one will not be required. The current plan involves ploughing on towards the next key moment and the end of the transition period.

Agreeing the future relationship before the end of the year looks extremely difficult. Differences have already been signalled in relation to access to markets, standards and the governance of such an arrangement. Having one's cake and eating it seems to be firing these negotiations.

Parallel to this, there are genuine concerns about the British intentions to implement the withdrawal agreement.

The lack of preparation to allow implementation of the Irish protocol has been cited, while the UK seems to have reneged on the prospect of an EU office in Belfast.

Such an office would seem sensible given the nuance of the withdrawal agreement, the presence of hundreds of thousands of EU citizens in Northern Ireland, and the fact so many others - such as the USA and China - are afforded offices in Belfast.

As this familiar dance plays out, we again see the same misplaced rhetoric that punctuated the earlier stages of Brexit begin to appear.

The same folk who pushed the herd-immunity approach to Covid-19 are talking about the ease of trading on WTO terms, and shadowy sources assert that the EU will buckle at the last minute, while even a 'Blitz spirit' has been referenced.

The fact Boris Johnson has a secured a large majority in the House of Commons has also been, incorrectly, perceived as somehow giving the UK a stronger hand with an EU whose position has been clear throughout.

What is also worrying is the deafening silence from British business groups, farm organisations or trade unions, on the need for an extension.

A few political voices such as Claire Hanna MP, Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill and some from the SNP have called for an extension ,but not many beyond that.

If dealing with Covid-19 wasn't stressful enough, it is clear the Brexit soap opera will soon return to worry us all.

For Irish businesses struggling to contend with the onslaught of a pandemic, they must unfortunately continue to prepare for all Brexit eventualities.

Neale Richmond is a Fine Gael TD for Dublin Rathdown.