Brexit badly needs some intervention from on high – it’s time for the ‘Angel Angela’

This looks like a job for the “Angel Angela”. It may be time for the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to bring Brexit home, and avoid a big boys’ no-deal calamity.

Those who know the process say that 98pc of the deal is done. But all the divisive detail is that outstanding 2pc – and Taoiseach Micheál Martin estimates that chances of bridging that small but vital gap are no better than 50:50.

Later today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will assess whether there is any point in continuing talks. The UK politically split with the EU on January 31 last and the commercial side of that divorce kicks in on December 31 next.

Everyone needs a trade deal by to ensure there are no tariffs and trade quotas on goods exported or imported by the two sides. And even with such a deal there would still be technical costs, partly associated with customs checks and non-tariff barriers on services.

The UK needs a deal fractionally more than the rest since 51pc of British exports go to the EU. On the other hand 43pc of EU exports go to the UK and some sectors risk being hit more than others.

One seasoned Irish EU watcher yesterday suggested that it may come down to a battle between “German industrial strategy over French fishermen”.

This is a reference to France’s high-profile battle for continued access to UK fishery grounds, and Germany’s need to sell cars to Britain. That same source suggested that the EU Commission boss talking with Boris Johnson was also a dialogue involving Ursula von der Leyen’s old Berlin government boss, Angela Merkle.

But this was not the first or last reference to the veteran German Chancellor now in her 16th and final year in office. In a contribution to Sky News former British Prime Minister, Gordon Brown, said that in October 2019, then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar brokered a compromise for Mr Johnson to get him out a bad Brexit corner into which he had painted himself.

Gordon Brown suggested that, as Germany’s six-month EU presidency ends later this month, Boris Johnson may be looking to Chancellor Merkel especially ahead of an EU leaders’ summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday this week. Around about the same time Mr Brown was saying that, the Fine Gael MEP, Seán Kelly was saying much the same thing on Raidió na Gaeltachta.

The Kerry-based MEP for Ireland South, who has carefully followed this process, believed some outside political intervention was badly needed to unblock things, otherwise a deal would already be done. He recalled Leo Varadkar’s meeting with Boris Johnson in the Wirral, in North West England, which delivered an unblocking of stalled EU-UK talks just days later.

The continuing source of hope of an outcome more positive than a no-deal is based on nothing more than the continued face-to-face talks, even though these appear to be going nowhere. Britain’s main negotiator, David Frost, arrived in Brussels on the high-speed Eurostar train on Sunday afternoon but did not exactly exude hope in his comment to awaiting reporters. “We are going to see what happens," was his best offer.

Continued negotiating sessions were authorized after a phone call between President von der Leyen and Mr Johnson on Saturday. But such calls rarely get into the nitty gritty of negotiations and neither did this one.

The conversation was more a stock-take of fundamental remaining differences. By now they could sing that to a variety of basic melodies as they remain a “level playing field” on the labour, environmental and state aid standards, the UK must meet to export into the EU. They also span how future EU-UK disputes are resolved and the fishing rights for EU boats in UK waters.

Speed is now of the essence since EU member states have to unanimously support any deal. An encounter early today will tell us a lot.

EU chief negotiator, Michel Barnier will brief EU ambassadors at 6.30am Irish time, as the 27 member states assess the chances of getting a deal. EU foreign ministers, including Ireland's Simon Coveney, will meet at around 9am to begin ground-clearing talks for the leaders’ summit on Thursday and Friday.

In London, it remained clear that Mr Johnson and his government allies will play this one for all it's worth in terms of short-term popularity gains. The UK environment minister, George Eustice, warned that the talks were “very difficult" as he described a series of “setbacks”, notably “ludicrous” EU demands on future fishing rights.

We are reminded of the maxim of leading UK diplomat of former days, Sir John Kerr - the man who actually wrote the EU treaty clause on leaving the union. He often noted that many EU endeavours "began with high diplomacy - and ended in a dispute about fish”.

We know coastal communities depend on this sector. But for the UK it is a politically charged issue and fisheries also continues to play an out-sized role. The EU has demanded widespread access after Brexit to UK fishing grounds that historically have been open to their trawlers.

But in Britain, gaining control of the fishing grounds was a main issue for the Brexiteers who pushed for the country to leave the EU over many years. It is also an important issue in Scotland.

The main problem at the heart of the negotiations is reconciling how Britain wrests itself free of EU rules. That, they argue was the main point of Brexit in the first place.

Against all that the EU has reasonable grounds for insisting that no country, however important, should get easy access to its lucrative market by undercutting its high environmental and social standards along with agreed rules on state aid.

The fundamental dichotomy persists.