Brexit badly needs some intervention from on high – it’s time for the ‘Angel Angela’

John Downing

Last chance: UK negotiator David Frost and the EU's Michel Barnier are meeting in Brussels today to continue talks on a Brexit deal. Photo. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

Last chance: UK negotiator David Frost and the EU&rsquo;s Michel Barnier are meeting in Brussels today to continue talks on a Brexit deal. Photo. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via Reuters

This looks like a job for the “Angel Angela”. It may be time for the German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, to bring Brexit home, and avoid a big boys’ no-deal calamity.

Those who know the process say that 98pc of the deal is done. But all the divisive detail is that outstanding 2pc – and Taoiseach Micheál Martin estimates that chances of bridging that small but vital gap are no better than 50:50.

Later today, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will assess whether there is any point in continuing talks. The UK politically split with the EU on January 31 last and the commercial side of that divorce kicks in on December 31 next.

