Brenner Hassett: Imagine the power to inspire young girls and boys if Indiana Jones were rebooted as a woman or woman of colour

Foreign dispatch

If it is to be Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s feisty new sidekick character, that’s a start. Waller-Bridge pictured as Helena in 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny'. Photo: Lucasfilm/PA

At almost 81, Harrison Ford has been hitting the red carpet recently to promote Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. In the four decades since Indy first brought archaeology to the big screen, the gruff, Nazi-punching hero has become the face of digging up the past. Behind the adventure, romance and scene-stealing monkeys is this message: The study of biblical ephemera and Egyptian urban planning is a man’s game.