Brendan O'Connor: 'Why we're wrong to dismiss Dublin's white-water rapids'

But in general, there's nothing charming about the whole scene. While the hole in the ground doesn't seem to be full of stagnant-looking water as much as it used to be, it's still a big, grim hole in the ground. An "open grave", as Councillor Christy Burke called it.

And yet, it is part of the texture of the city. It speaks to the heritage of this part of Dublin, the maritime tradition that still defines this part of the Liffey, right down to Ringsend. It is part of the same strain in the DNA of the docklands that means kids from the area still jump in the river in summer, the same strain that sees rowing and watersports hugely popular around here. And even canoeing.

Ringsend, for example, would still regard itself as a fishing and nautical village. Many of the kids in the local rowing clubs have rowboat racing in their blood since their ancestors - 'hobblers' - would row out to greet arriving cargo ships, racing to be the first to put a hook on an incoming boat to get first dibs on pilot fees or unloading cargo.

The watersports scene here is like a more democratic version of the yachting scene you find further out in South Dublin.

In Grand Canal Dock, down off the other side of the river from George's Dock, you'll find Surfdock, an urban watersports centre. Often people will pause a while there to watch some persistent soul learning to waterski or wakeboard, being pulled along by a motorised pulley. In the summer, kids do summer camps there, local kids learning to channel their natural attraction to the water into something constructive. "The local kids who come here are certainly used to the water," a staff member at Surfdock told me with a smile. Lots of these local kids live in wetsuits all summer, jumping in and out of the dock, hanging around, flirting and messing. Googlers and Facebookers and AirBnBers largely coexist peacefully with the locals. They sit around the dock, eating their superfood salads, bemusedly watching wiry young lads and girls somersaulting into the murky water. It's an unlikely ecosystem down there, but it's life - locals and blow-ins finding an accommodation with each other.

And so to the white-water canoeing. And look, let's state all the obvious things first. Of course, a white-water canoeing facility is not a priority right now. And, of course, there should be more done about other facilities. And of course we have a homelessness crisis. And of course they've already made a hames of pricing it. And of course it will end up costing more than the current €22m budget.

But will we regret it? Not to be flippant about the money, but that money will be wasted on something else anyway. And there is an actual business plan in place around the white-water centre that will see it starting to wash its face in a few years. So it's not totally sinking money into a hole in the ground.

And it will add to the fragile ecosystem that exists around George's Dock. The CHQ building, formerly Stack A, or the Tobacco Store, another gorgeous part of the texture of this part of the city, seemed like a white elephant a few years ago. And I'll admit I thought setting up a museum of emigration there was daft. But EPIC is a huge success and it's winning awards and pulling in tourists. And inside, in the centre itself, there's an incubation hub for young tech companies, and thriving casual eateries that provide employment. Straddled outside it there's a craft-beer brewery and eating house. There's a bit of a vibe there now. And you think that soon maybe the IFSC won't become such a dead-zone in the evenings.

And imagine then a big, almost defiantly mad recreational facility in the middle of this, bringing more life down there, and more locals. And you'd assume that ancillary businesses will do well out of it too. And tell the truth - isn't it just the kind of mad idea that we see in some Nordic city that makes us think the Nordics are much better than us at doing cities? If you were googling city-break location, and you saw that these mad feckers had built a white-water rafting facility in the middle of the city, with bustling bars and restaurants around it, down by the river, adding to the rejuvenation of their docklands, you'd think it sounded great.

Is it everyone's cup of tea? No. I've paddled a bit on occasion, but I won't be beating a path down there. If I was city manager and I was sticking my oar into it, I'd be saying there should be an element of an outdoor swimming scene there. Is there not an argument that for the vast majority who aren't into canoeing, the still pool in the centre of the facility should be open to swimmers for some portion of the time? A big open-air pool for summer and winter swimming, with changing rooms and carts selling hot drinks and snacks for afterwards. And maybe a mobile sauna set-up for warming up. Something everyone could use, something tourists and locals alike would flock to, and something that anyone googling city breaks in Dublin would see, and think, "That looks cool. I must go there." There was some suggestion early in this process of a swimming lido set-up, but it hasn't been mentioned recently.

Swimming or not, one thing that should be central to this facility is the local community. There needs to be a stipulation that there be times set aside, and courses and summer camps for the local kids. Harness that energy and fearlessness and love of the water that they currently use for jumping off the upper reaches of the Samuel Beckett and Sean O'Casey bridges.

There will always be those who argue that we can't spend money on anything else until we fix homelessness and health. But Dublin needs to continue to develop and grow as a city too. The white-water facility will cost about one tenth of what we spend on homelessness services in one year. And it will add a much-needed tourist attraction for a city that doesn't actually have a lot of big attractions for families.

And do we not think that, as long as it's accessible to enough people, there's just a chance that this will be one of those uniquely Irish, seeming act of madness that Dubliners will come to love?

Sunday Independent