Brendan O'Connor: 'Why we're in for a few more misinterpretations and cancellations in this too-long election'

What politicians need to understand is that things move fast these days. There's so much news, and so much social media, that most things have a natural life cycle of three days tops. People don't have the patience any more for anything that lasts four weeks, especially not an election campaign.

The kids these days like to gorge on a story. The cycle is roughly this - a story breaks, somebody says the wrong thing and gets cancelled, loads of people make memes about it and send them around, and then we all move on to the next hunt for another outrage and another scapegoat.

And of course that's going to be an election issue this time out: the so-called 'cancelling'. The longer this campaign goes on, the more cancellation danger there is for everyone involved. Four weeks campaigning is a lot of talking off the top of the head for a lot of people in the public eye, and a lot of being put on the spot by other people whose sole mission is to catch you out. There are simply going to be too many opportunities for people to say something wrong, get ripped to pieces by the angry internet and then cancelled.

Even if you don't screw up on radio, TV or print, you can always screw up on Twitter, Facebook or indeed on your own podcast.

We've already had a podcast casualty, and the politician in question wasn't even a candidate. In a remarkable double whammy Paddy Holohan somehow managed to get away with some 'misinterpreted' dodgy comments on Leo, with his party leader standing by him, and apologies accepted, only for it to turn out the next day that he had made some seriously misinterpretable comments about women too.

But then this is what you get if people have pub chats and then stick it up on the internet as evidence against themselves. In the end though, you'd wonder if Paddy Holohan didn't do Mary Lou a favour, because you almost felt sorry for her she looked so genuinely furious and upset on the second day.

It would all be good clean fun if it didn't feel like the country was going to hell in a handcart, while all the politicians pranced around looking for votes, seeming, for some reason, to spend an inordinate amount of time in hairdressers' shops.

But mark my words, Holohan won't be the last casualty in this too-long election. There are three long weeks ahead, and a media and an internet that's only gagging to take a few people out. There could be a few more misinterpretations and cancellations before all this is over.

Sunday Independent