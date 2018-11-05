Brendan O'Connor: 'Why does everyone hate me for being calm?'

I've rolled out the big guns on the meditation app now. '21 days of calm' no less. And let's face it, if a man can't be calm in 21 days then he will never be calm.

I'm undertaking this mammoth 21-day task because I think my practise, as we call it in the trade, needs a shot in the arm. I feel that having got great benefit from the meditation initially, when even my wife conceded that there was something different about me, I haven't noticed enough extra calmness recently, and it's making me a bit het up.

As much as the lady on the app assures me all the time in the meditations that we are not seeking to get to any particular place with this carry on, that we are just trying to step back and observe our thoughts, I beg to differ. I am trying to get to a particular place with the meditation app. I am trying to get to the place where I am calm.