Brendan O'Connor: 'There was nobody as excited about the prospect of a storm than poor Eoghan Murphy'

We acted all responsible about it on the surface - all concerned faces. But secretly inside, we were thinking, 'Nothing wrong with a bit of a storm, once nobody gets hurt.'

The Irish Times even ran a feature on their website: 'Five notable Irish storms in recent years.' We were having storm nostalgia. It's a wonder RTE didn't cobble together a Reeling in the Gales with images of nutters jumping in the sea at Salthill, Galway (it's always Salthill for some reason) set to popular tunes of the day. It would have been a ratings winner. Because deep down, we love an auld storm.

A storm, we were thinking, could be just the kind of thing to bring us together in these fractious times. A storm, unlike, say, Brexit, is a news story that we can all understand and that everyone can get on board with. And it's something we would all agree on. We could agree that the storm was a bad thing, but we could also enjoy the sense of community, the calling in to annoy elderly neighbours to make ourselves feel better, and the holing up in the house for a day or two watching Ciaran Mullooly and the gang bringing us storm reports from wetter places than our living room, while we sat eating Tayto sandwiches on white sliced pan, of which we have four loaves, just in case.

