Brendan O’Connor: The mystery of the song that Spotify wants me to love

I sometimes wonder where I end and Spotify begins. The lines are getting blurred. It can feel sinister at times.

When we work together as one, it can be lovely. I am exposed to more new music than I ever was when I actually had to buy music – and if I want to go down some kind of cultural rabbit hole it can all be there at my fingertips.

For example, some useless information for you: I recently reconnected with a great song from my youth, a song called ‘Breakfast’ by Scottish band The Associates. It’s a gem of a song – stately and beautiful, more opera than pop.

By the time ‘they’ recorded ‘Breakfast’, The Associates were basically one man – Billy Mackenzie.

Mackenzie was an interesting character, the kind of guy who went to America and married his aunt’s sister-in-law when he was 17. I vaguely remembered that the Smiths song ‘William, It Was Really Nothing’ was said to have been written by Morrissey after a fling with Billy Mackenzie.

Off I went googling, only to discover that not only is that apparently true, but that Mackenzie subsequently recorded a response to it called ‘Stephen, You’re Really Something’, which is there for me on Spotify, scathing and funny.

There’s another side to Spotify that makes me wonder

And then, with the Google in one hand and Spotify in the other, I discover that Mackenzie wrote a clutch of songs for the quirky electronic band Yello, including their biggest hit, ‘The Rhythm Divine’ – sung, you may recall, by Shirley Bassey.

Mackenzie, I find, also worked a bit with B.E.F. (British Electric Foundation), which was a production team formed by two of the former members of the early Human League, before they went onto huge success with their new band Heaven 17.

Bizarrely, B.E.F. are credited with reviving the career of Tina Turner.

She sang with B.E.F., and this would indirectly lead to her recording the Private Dancer album, which one of those Sheffield electronica blokes (Martyn Ware, of early Human League and then Heaven 17) would work on. B.E.F’s long forgotten ouvre is there for me too.

I find as well that both Siouxsie of the Banshees and Robert Smith of The Cure both wrote songs about the last time they met Billy Mackenzie.

I actually think ‘Cut Here’, the song Robert Smith wrote about his regret at brushing off his old friend Billy the last time he met him, days before Billy took his own life, could be one of The Cure’s best songs. Spotify even gives me the lyrics as I play it:

‘”Oh c’mon and have a drink with me/Sit down and talk a while…”/”Oh I wish I could and I will. But now I just don’t have the time.”/And over my shoulder as I walk away/I see you give that look goodbye… In a minute sometime soon, maybe next time, make it June…”

It ends: “But ‘if only’ is a wish too late.”

So anyway, you see how it goes.

Spotify can be by your side as you skip down these rabbit holes. But there’s another side to Spotify that makes me wonder.

Take ‘Laid’ by James, a catchy song of sexual obsession and power dynamics. I never listened to James. Obviously I heard their big hit ‘Sit Down’ at the indie discos of my youth – but apart from that, no interest.

Until about a year ago, for some reason, Spotify started pushing ‘Laid’ on me.

You could argue that maybe I listen to similar bands or bands from James’s heyday, but I don’t that much. And Spotify doesn’t push other similar music on me. Or even other songs by James.

This being the internet, there are plenty of conspiracy theorists out there

But I noticed that a lot of times, when a playlist ended and Spotify went into free-form mode, algorithmically picking more songs for me, it would include ‘Laid’, often as the first song.

I went on the internet to see if other people have this issue.

Obviously, this being the internet, there are plenty of conspiracy theorists out there claiming that Spotify is pushing random unwanted music on them. Indeed some people say bands they actively dislike keep popping up for them.

I decided these people were all cranks, and that clearly it was just glitches in the algorithm. And then, a few weeks ago, something really weird happened.

My wife often gets me to play Heardle with her. It’s a daily musical take on Wordle, whereby you have to guess a song by the intro. You try and get it on one second, then two seconds and so on. Heardle was recently taken over by Spotify.

The songs are usually big hits from down the years, often American, because Heardle is a worldwide thing. But recently, my wife played the first second of a song for me, and it was the start of an acoustic guitar strum I’ve come to know very well.

‘Laid’ by James was the Heardle! A relatively obscure song by a relatively obscure English Indie band. Too weird.

I went onto Spotify to see what the most-played James songs are.

We all agree that ‘Sit Down’, their big hit, should be the number one most-played song, right? Except that while ‘Sit Down’ does have 72 million plays, ‘Laid’ has nearly twice that, with 134 million plays. What’s more, a million of those are probably mine. Because obviously I’ve submitted to ‘Laid’, finding it’s a great song for running.

But one thing I still don’t know. Did I decide it was a good song? Or did Spotify decide for me?