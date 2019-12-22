Brendan O'Connor: 'No Driving Home for Christmas'
Of course, the woke millennial liberazis won't rest until they've wrecked Christmas. They've already put the kibosh on the work Christmas party by outlawing drunken shenanigans, and they've made everyone feel guilty about the annual Yuletide orgy of consumerism, packaging and waste.
And now they've only gone and ruined Chris Rea's seasonal classic Driving Home for Christmas. Two boffins from the University of Sheffield have figured out that if Chris Rea had taken the train home for Christmas instead of driving, he would have halved his carbon dioxide emissions.
This is not a joke. Apparently Chris wrote the song while driving his wife's Austin Mini 241 miles home to Middlesbrough from Abbey Road studios in London in 1978, thus producing 44kg of CO2. But Chris Rea could have taken the train from King's Cross, which at that time only produced 25kg of CO2 per passenger. Indeed, by the end of the 1980s, when the song was actually released, that train line was electrified, so even greener. By the way, can you believe Chris Rea sat on that song for a whole decade before unleashing it on the world?
As naff as it is, Driving Home for Christmas is a sacred part of our Christmas and the millennials need to leave it alone. Next they'll be criticising the potential environmental impact of Wizzard's wish that it be "Christmas Every Day". Though, in fairness, you can't fault Wizzard on the recycling front. That song's been on the go since 1973.
Of course, the woke generation tried to turn us off Fairytale of New York as well, but all they succeeded in doing was creating a new Christmas tradition, which is the annual argument over whether Fairytale of New York is offensive. This gets kicked off each year by the first DJ who thinks of denouncing the song on air, and then the song gets endlessly discussed, and of course played, in the ensuing row. We suspect Shane MacGowan pays a different DJ each year to start the debate. This year the Late Late went even further and set up a TV pub to celebrate the song, which came as a shock to many people, who hadn't realised that Shane takes a drink.
But the hottest new Christmas tradition this year is coughing and puking children. This really went viral among Christmas trendsetters in 2019, with people vying to have the first sick child of the season. And if you really want to be on trend for traditions this year, it's very 2019 to have a child puking all over everything but for you not to be able to use your washing machine in case it goes on fire.
But most of all, this Christmas, we need a break from politics. We need one. Politicians need one. It just needs to stop for now. And we'll come back to it all with fresh heads in the New Year.
Sunday Independent