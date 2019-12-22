Brendan O'Connor: 'No Driving Home for Christmas'

Of course, the woke millennial liberazis won't rest until they've wrecked Christmas. They've already put the kibosh on the work Christmas party by outlawing drunken shenanigans, and they've made everyone feel guilty about the annual Yuletide orgy of consumerism, packaging and waste.

And now they've only gone and ruined Chris Rea's seasonal classic Driving Home for Christmas. Two boffins from the University of Sheffield have figured out that if Chris Rea had taken the train home for Christmas instead of driving, he would have halved his carbon dioxide emissions.

This is not a joke. Apparently Chris wrote the song while driving his wife's Austin Mini 241 miles home to Middlesbrough from Abbey Road studios in London in 1978, thus producing 44kg of CO2. But Chris Rea could have taken the train from King's Cross, which at that time only produced 25kg of CO2 per passenger. Indeed, by the end of the 1980s, when the song was actually released, that train line was electrified, so even greener. By the way, can you believe Chris Rea sat on that song for a whole decade before unleashing it on the world?

