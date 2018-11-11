Brendan O'Connor: 'Leo versus the nurses shows his missing bedside manner'

You'd wonder if Leo felt the need to assert his straight-talking, people-who-get-up-early-in-the-morning credentials a bit last week. Peter Casey, of all people, seemed to have stolen Leo's clothes in recent weeks, and there were mutterings that the Taoiseach formerly known as ''Tory Boy'' had become too social democrat.

You'd wonder if Leo felt the need to assert his straight-talking, people-who-get-up-early-in-the-morning credentials a bit last week. Peter Casey, of all people, seemed to have stolen Leo's clothes in recent weeks, and there were mutterings that the Taoiseach formerly known as ''Tory Boy'' had become too social democrat.

For whatever reason, Leo decided some straight-talking was required, a bit of good old-fashioned common sense. And he probably thought he was safe enough blaming everything on health professionals. You could easily judge that health professionals are not the most popular people around right now. There was a very simple paradigm presented around the CervicalCheck scandal that a paternalistic patriarchy of doctors knew better than women did what was good for women. So misogynistic were these medics that they didn't even give women information about their own health. So puffed-up demi-god medics are not flavour of the month in the ever-changing court of outrage-led public opinion. And, of course, you're always safe having a pop at the HSE. They were the ones who mismanaged it all. And then Tony O'Brien had the gall to come out last week and make it all about him.

And the politicians? They were the good guys, the ones who had to come in and clean it all up. Simon Harris, the millennial messiah who will not rest until he has delivered abortion by January 1 whether the system and the GPs that are supposed to deliver it are ready or not, was centre stage in outrage around CervicalCheck. He emoted all over any media outlet that would have him, wrapping himself firmly around the survivors.