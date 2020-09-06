Brazen entitlement keeps men to the fore in politics, work and play

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl described the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden as "collective, crass stupidity, or arrogant delusion, or both". Breathtaking entitlement would have sufficed.

Feminist and public intellectual Kate Manne, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University in New York, has a name for such men. Her just published book, Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women, neatly encapsulates how a male-centric society functions to maintain the status quo to largely benefit men. It should be required reading by self-perceived alpha males everywhere. It is a meticulously researched piece of work which richly illustrates that we live in a man's world by virtue of our societal norms.

Entitled follows Manne's successful volume Down Girl, in detailing our misogynistic world and how well-behaved 'girls' are rewarded, while those who don't are often sidelined and derided as shrill or, that old chestnut, 'difficult women'.

Entitled charts the consequences of a world that benefits men, at the expense of women. Manne opines that we have a giant permission structure in place for men to take for themselves whatever they see fit. And they do.

Her thesis is that our patriarchal society ensures that men are tacitly deemed entitled to power, admiration, knowledge, status, position and sex - conveniently so by themselves. And the status quo is maintained by this imbalance of power to ensure that it continues just so. She claims that we hold men in politics to low standards. This can result in mediocre men in pivotal positions, who believe that they are entitled to position, power and influence, come what may, in spite of their personal shortcomings or actions.

Importantly, she coined the term 'himpathy' which uses the old 'sure, we all make mistakes' when men are found to have transgressed. This turns them into the victim who deserves our sympathy instead of our wrath. We saw this in action during the fallout from that now infamous golf dinner.

Resignation is often considered too big a price to pay for entitled, successful men, it seems. And goodness knows we have had our fair share of peak male entitlement here in recent times.

Politicos strutting around like entitled peacocks have become the norm now, with one male ego-based debacle after another.

'Ochón, I didn't get a ministerial position', uttered without even a hint of self-awareness. Frankly embarrassing. And on each occasion, it is all about men behaving badly.

"A woman and a man," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sensibly stipulated when seeking the names of two prospective candidates to replace Phil Hogan. Yet such is the sense of tone-deaf male entitlement here that our Government - led by three men - were initially planning on proposing just a single male candidate.

That plan was wisely revised. The recurrent theme that we should choose the best person for the job doesn't really hold water when the person selected is always a man.

You could, in fact, argue that there is already a massive but unspoken gender quota system in place that almost always favours men. And that is why gender quotas, although unpalatable, are necessary in the interests of achieving gender equity.

We saw shameless entitlement at play when the newly appointed Tánaiste Leo Varadkar insisted on having an aide-de-camp even though this is ordinarily only afforded to the Taoiseach and the President. Similar petulant entitlement was in evidence to ensure that the former Tánaiste Simon Coveney be afforded the power trappings of a chauffeur-driven car and Garda driver, at a cost of €200,000 a year.

But perhaps the piece de resistance for entitlement goes to the Oireachtas Golf Society, which now plans to rebrand rather than disband.

And of course it is not just politics where this attitude prevails. We saw it in the medical world during the CervicalCheck scandal, with devastating consequences for so many women.

It operates in the corporate world too, with the jaw-dropping entitled behaviour that emerged within the FAI.

Manne contends that entitlement to personal leisure is a big battleground for women.

The truth is that there aren't many packs of lycra-clad females to be seen on a Saturday, engaging in bike rides with their gal pals. Women still do more of the second work shift, the domestic one that pays nothing.

Childcare duties and batch cooking pale in comparison to the thrill of the open road in aviator sunglasses.

Manne maintains that the irritating male habit of 'mansplaining' results from a notion of feeling entitled to be the one with the superior knowledge.

A right to be right feeds the ego. Indeed.

When there are as many mediocre women in positions of power and influence as there are mediocre men, we will finally have achieved gender equality.

Onwards and upwards, so.