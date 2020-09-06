| 12.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Brazen entitlement keeps men to the fore in politics, work and play

Ita O'Kelly

A pervasive sense of male privilege, which benefits men at the expense of women, underpins our society, writes Ita O'Kelly

&lsquo;There aren&rsquo;t many packs of lycra-clad females on Saturday bike rides with pals&rsquo; Expand

Close

&lsquo;There aren&rsquo;t many packs of lycra-clad females on Saturday bike rides with pals&rsquo;

‘There aren’t many packs of lycra-clad females on Saturday bike rides with pals’

‘There aren’t many packs of lycra-clad females on Saturday bike rides with pals’

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl described the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden as "collective, crass stupidity, or arrogant delusion, or both". Breathtaking entitlement would have sufficed.

Feminist and public intellectual Kate Manne, a professor of philosophy at Cornell University in New York, has a name for such men. Her just published book, Entitled: How Male Privilege Hurts Women, neatly encapsulates how a male-centric society functions to maintain the status quo to largely benefit men. It should be required reading by self-perceived alpha males everywhere. It is a meticulously researched piece of work which richly illustrates that we live in a man's world by virtue of our societal norms.

Entitled follows Manne's successful volume Down Girl, in detailing our misogynistic world and how well-behaved 'girls' are rewarded, while those who don't are often sidelined and derided as shrill or, that old chestnut, 'difficult women'.