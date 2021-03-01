| 6.9°C Dublin

Branch closures show banks determined to charge more – but give us less

Charlie Weston

Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Bank of Ireland. Photo: Fergal Phillips Expand

IT is just a few months since Bank of Ireland changed the terms for operating its current accounts.

The move means that all customers who previously kept a certain amount on balance with the banks to avoid fees or reduced fee, will now face banking charges.

Fast forward to this week and the bank has announced it is closing 88 branches in the State. Another 15 are to go in the North.

