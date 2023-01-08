Boston’s fighting Irish fended off as broken-hearted Russian lights up my day

‘Yo Biddy, what’s doin’? I have a surprise fo’ ya. We’re leavin’ the Cape and coming to see ya over the holidays. We miss the turf fire.”

After ignoring the message on my WhatsApp so that I could think up a quick excuse not to be here, the phone starting ringing.

Twas them. Brazen or what?

And who is ‘them’, ye might ask?

A family of 12 from Boston. Very, very distant relatives – in fact not distant enough for my liking.

Like I met them once and they tortured me. But they were bold enough to keep calling.

“Did ya get our message?” says the mother of the gang. Already I could feel a sort of hydraulic pressure pressing on my head. I mean, the nerve of them.

They were planning to come to my cottage at a time of year when I like to hunker down peacefully with only my nearest and dearest for company. Sure I was having none of it.

“Hey, whad’s the weather like in Ireland at the moment?”

Brutal, says I, sipping my tea with my feet up and admiring the crisp sunlight hitting my window boxes. And the aul Covid is back, I added.

“Really?” says she, taken aback.

It’s rattling through the town as I speak. Never saw so much of it. The masks are back. Half of Dalkey is indoors.

“Oh that’s frickin bad,” says she. “Anyhow we’ve booked our tickets and we have our rooms in Fitzpatrick’s Hotel so there’ll be nothing stoppin’ us. We gotcha some tins of clam chowder.”

I know where you can stuff the clam chowder, thought I.

“So what day will we call over?”

No day, says I. I’m busy.

“Yah no,” says she. “Yo being smaht with us Biddy?”

Nope, says I, anxiously hunting around for another evasive answer to this when the situation was saved by a lively knock on the door. I put the phone down.

Twas the broken-hearted Russian standing in the snow. I was never so glad to see him. “Merry Christmas,” says he beaming. It wasn’t Christmas, it was January, but he knew better than to call in over the Christmas, when I was home with just the father, the son and a turkey for company.

He was clutching two long woolly possum socks with big kilt pins closing the tops. “Presents for you,” says he.

Let me make us a hot port, says I. My mind was in a fever of speculation.

“Can I have glass of cold water first?” says he. I only have tap water, says I, that will have do you.

“No way. You know I never drink tap water. Tap water has arsenic, mercury and Diethyl phthalate which lowers my sperm quality,” says he.

Hmm. Way too much information. And dear readers where do you think the Russian buys his water?

Cavistons, no less. “I buy 10 large bottles of Vichy Célestins spring water a week,” says he. “They nearly ran out of them for the restaurant, I was buying so many bottles.”

Now that would set you back a few quid. By the way, says I, have you called your lovely girlfriend since your little argument? says I.

Not a word is said. The hot port got. Another chair taken.

“No,” says he. You big eejit, says I. She sounds lovely.

“I miss her,” he says, yet the Russian point-blank refuses to contact her. That old thing called pride. One of the worst qualities known to man, in my opinion.

Okay, I’m digressing. Back to the presents.

“This is practical one,” says the Russian handing me one of the possum socks. I opened the kilt pin and retrieved the first gift – a Darlac pocket chainsaw.

Now what would I need a chainsaw for? says I.

“You just never know Biddy,” says he. “Good for cutting the leftover Christmas cake?”

Next, says I, stuffing my hand in.

Begod it was a Maglite torch. I’ve always wanted one, especially when I’m hauling in bags of turf and it’s dark outside.

That’s way too expensive, says I.

“You’re worth it,” says he.

The last one was a humane handmade circular wire and wood mousetrap.

I don’t have mice, says I. The only one eating my good cheese is yourself.

“Now open second sock?” says he. With that I pulled out a big packet of cinnamon sticks. They smelt divine.

And then... wait for it... a tin of Caspian Beluga Caviar.

How nice is that? The Russian was pulling out all the stops.

Then after a bit of rummaging I unearthed a bag of something called Bulletproof coffee? What the hell is that?

“It’s butter coffee,” says he. “It’s made of coffee, grass-fed butter and MCT oil. Really good for you.”

The last item I pulled from the sock was a beautiful black etching of wine bottles and how they changed shape from 1708 to 1812 and my favourite of all, an old Irish spongeware bowl with hand-stencilled holly on the rim. He’s got great taste for sure.

​

On Sunday I was invited to a neighbour’s party, one of many on the road. It was great fun except I ended up being pinned to the wall by a right pain in the hole.

I mean there’s a lot of loo-lahs out here. This one is loaded and lives in a mansion. I’ve always found her to be a patronising wagon.

“I forget... how long are you living in Dalkey?” says she. Oh, I could feel something coming for sure. I’m only a blow-in, says I, living here 30 years. What does she do next?

She introduces me to the guests as the local “little seanachaí” who lives in a “little” house and also writes a “little” column for a newspaper which she never reads. She’s fierce fond of the word “little”.

I looked at her with incredulity, in the hope she might realise what she was actually saying.

But no, she kept on going. “Do you still do your little stories every week in your little house?” she asks. “I always plan on going but I never seem to have time. I’ll come some day.”

You can come as many times as you want, thought I, but you won’t be let in through the half-door.

But I said nothing. You see I had much more important news. She had no idea that I’ve just been offered €1.3m for my little cottage by some CEO lad in Japan.

What’s that old saying? Good things come in small packages?