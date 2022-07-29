| 12.2°C Dublin

Bosses turn deaf ear to what radio listeners want by pinning blame for poor figures on presenters

Ann Marie Hourihane

Former RTÉ 2FM presenter Louise McSharry, who was let go last October before she was able to say goodbye to her listeners. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Perhaps the latest Joint National Listenership Research survey (JNLR) figures – the snakes and ladders of Irish radio – reveals more about the managers of Irish radio than the presenters who are scored on their listening figures.

Presenters are everything in an industry that doesn’t put much energy – or money, or thought – into other aspects of making radio programmes.

