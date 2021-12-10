Boris’s ‘dead’ cat turns out to be very much alive – and has already bitten its owner

Deadcatting – or the ‘dead cat’ tactic – is a tried-and-tested political manoeuvre to deflect attention from a damaging subject. It springs from the notion of throwing a dead cat on to a table as a diversion, so that people talk about the cat rather than the issue causing problems.

Some onlookers are convinced that Boris Johnson advanced his Plan B limited reintroduction of Covid-19 restrictions as a dead cat ploy. The media conference outlining them was to have happened the following day.

But after a bruising House of Commons session about Christmas parties in 10 Downing Street, it was clear the public gaze needed to be rerouted. The usual approach – announce an inquiry, sacrifice a minion, move on – wasn’t working.

So the row continues to simmer, and renewed restrictions – mask-wearing and so on – are not side-tracking people’s attention. Still, all’s not lost, he has a new baby daughter to fall back on. Release a Johnson family photocall with the infant in an elf cap, and there’s every chance people will forget how Downing Street partied while people died without the comfort of their loved ones because of Covid restrictions.

Britain is currently having a GUBU moment (grotesque, unbelievable, bizarre and unprecedented); we’ve had our fair share, so recognise the signs. It was grotesque and so on to watch Mr Johnson flailing around in the Commons, emitting an excess of hot air. What a balloon salesman he’d make.

“No parties” already stands exposed as a shop-soiled statement. Lenin famously said promises were like pie crusts – made to be broken. But politicians shouldn’t be surprised if the electorate takes umbrage.

It was instructive to see how Labour leader Keir Starmer and Scottish National Party Commons leader Ian Blackford treated the British prime minister’s GUBUing, with his ever-changing story about the party that allegedly never was. Mr Starmer was workmanlike, while Mr Blackford blended passion with eloquence. That said, there is little appetite within the Tory ranks to replace Mr Johnson, who still has a whopping majority. Next Thursday’s by-election, caused by the resignation of Owen Paterson, may lose him a seat but the train rolls on.

Which leaves the Johnson administration free to continue its GUBU behaviour in Ireland. The latest is that non-Irish EU citizens living in the Republic will be required to apply for pre-travel clearance to enter Northern Ireland under new legislation going through Westminster.

Immigration legislation contained in the Nationality and Borders Bill specifies EU citizens, except Irish-born, must apply online for a visa waiver to enter the UK; but the proposed regulation applies equally to crossings from the Republic into the North. It’s another stab at creating a hard border, unworkable though it will be. So much for the no-new-checks mantra.

Do they never learn, these Tory boys? Or is it yet another example of willed amnesia, blotting the region from their consciousness? Incidentally, Brexit suits Putin’s Moscow – Brexiteers take note.

In the Nordic countries, the Finns are having difficulties with senior politicians failing to self-isolate – indeed, their prime minister Sanna Marin went dancing in a nightclub despite knowing she was a close contact of a ministerial colleague who had just tested positive. And the country’s economic affairs minister, exposed at the same meeting, attended an indoor sports event. The Finnish Health Institute urges avoiding social contact while awaiting Covid test results. Nobody can be surprised if compliance with public health measures is undermined by ­politicians’ irresponsible behaviour.

That’s what makes Partygate a public health headache for Mr Johnson: leaders lose support for rules they don’t appear to follow themselves, and backing dwindles, too, for their administrations. We’ve had backlash experience here, during Golfgate and Merriongate, both of which hinged on people who should have known better ignoring instructions imposed on the populace.

An Oireachtas golfing tournament held despite limits on socialising during summer 2020 led to resignations by EU commissioner Phil Hogan and agriculture minister Dara Calleary. It was deemed intolerable if the people who set rules didn’t follow them. As for the Merrion party scandal, and the cronyism allegations surrounding it, plainly Katherine Zappone could not take up her hard-­lobbied-for UN special envoy position.

Sometimes, the public is simply ready for a reckoning, and the person who draws its disapproval may be in the wrong place at the wrong time. On the other hand, we learned a Latin tag at school: fiat iustitia, pereat mundus (let there be justice though the world should perish).

Simon Coveney was embroiled in the Zappone fallout but survived it. In fairness, we must differentiate between politicians who have a bad day, and those who have a bad career. Speaking of which, Donald Trump was notorious for ignoring Covid realities. “Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he tweeted in October 2020. He was casual about mask-wearing, even after being infected, while the Trump White House tried to blunt any negative public health messaging on the pandemic. Presumably that contributed to the high American death rate. But then Mr Trump always came across as a man who’d scribble a moustache on Vermeer’s Girl with a Pearl Earring, while Mr Johnson is the sort who’d act as his lookout.

No time for japes this week, however. Firefighting is the priority, thanks to his sacrificial goat Allegra Stratton. Film has surfaced showing his then-adviser prepare for a media briefing in which she jokes: “This fictional party was a business meeting which was not socially distanced.” It references a Christmas gathering strongly suspected to have taken place at 10 Downing Street a few days earlier in contravention of lockdown.

The clip’s emergence appears to annoy Mr Johnson more than the possibility of illicit revelries, with or without Secret Santa packages. But will it startle British people into a recognition of reality?

Partying while others are dying, often without the comfort of loved ones by their bedside, is not a good look. It undermines social solidarity. Frontline staff, who were being applauded, bought chocolates and given hand-drawn pictures by children, must be fuming.

Comparisons are being drawn with Queen Elizabeth, who sat alone at Prince Philip’s funeral because of social distancing rules – her stoical compliance yet another reason why the British love their monarch.

Closer to home, the Tánaiste says there will be no government parties this year: “It’s sad, but that’s just the way it has to be. We’re seeing in Spain and Norway, and in other countries in the European Union, significant outbreaks at Christmas parties and workplace parties.”

Possibly Leo Varadkar is party-averse anyhow, having been scorched by the Merrion one. So, no parties in Kildare Street, and no more in Downing Street – unless people are feeling particularly brave.