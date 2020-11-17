Boris Johnson’s reign of error has descended into political equivalent of a scrap outside a chipper

Oh what a tangled web they weave.

When the fourth season of The Crown arrived on Sunday, there was much anticipation. The tears! The Machiavellian intrigue! The backbiting! The weird machinations of an opaque institution!

But if people really wanted to see drama, they would have been as well served turning on Sky News and looking on in amazement as the real political intrigue was taking place around Downing Street. It may not have been as stylishly shot as the lavish production that is The Crown , but it's far more gripping and relevant to the issues we face today.

The only way to look at the recent ructions within the corridors of power in the UK is with your jaw on the floor and your head in your hands. Dominic Cummings was portrayed as someone close to a Svengali for Boris Johnson. His accurate reading of the polls before Brexit saw him establish his own power base at Johnson's shoulder and he was, to put it mildly, a divisive presence.

Whether it was infuriating the civil servants or insisting on his own people for key positions or demanding the Tories boycott Good Morning Britain because he doesn't like Piers Morgan, he was routinely described as the most powerful man in Britain.

Well, he can't make that claim anymore.

In what was a truly weird few days last week, Johnson offered the controversial Cummings protégé , Lee Cain, the role of an American-style chief of staff in his office. That, apparently, was enough to set the cat amongst the pigeons and Johnson's fiancé e, Carrie Symonds, was having none of it.

Despite being neither elected nor hired for an official role, Symonds is an increasingly powerful voice in Johnson's kitchen cabinet and what we got was a good, old- fashioned bust- up.

According to the usual 'well- placed sources', Symonds objected to Cain because he had been mean to her friend, the newly appointed press secretary, Allegra Stratton. Both Cain and Stratton are former journalists so it should probably come as little surprise that they loathed each other – this trade can make strange allies and even stranger enemies – but this time last week, it looked like Cummings and his man would have their way.

Now we know the reality – Cummings may indeed have been the most influential man in Downing Street but he was bested by the most influential woman, Ms Symonds. It was all very farcical, all very public and to the jaundiced eye, it should be said that it has all been extremely amusing.

As both sides dropped even the pretence of civility, we got an insight into the craziness that has come to characterise the Johnson regime. According to 'Team Carrie' as her supporters refer to themselves, Cummings and Cain were perfect examples of toxic masculinity who created an uncomfortable workplace.

According to 'Team Dominic' – which has fewer public supporters, interestingly - Symonds was an unelected and unwanted voice in the Prime Minister's ear.

The levels of deep hostility were perfectly revealed in one Sunday newspaper when someone who definitely wasn't either Cummings or Cain stated boldly that: "We have seen this throughout history – the mad queen destroys the court."

It all descended rapidly into the political equivalent of a scrap outside a chipper at closing time on a Saturday night and was just as unedifying. It could also spell doom for Johnson's reign of error.

Let's be honest, what started off as the Jolly Bo Jo Road Show has now turned into the Boris Johnson Car Crash. And not just any car crash, this is now looking like a clown car that was driven straight into a bridge. The fact that he has now had to go into self- isolation after another Covid scare is merely another sign of a man who no longer seems to be in control.

It's all a long way from his early days of blustering confidence, irrepressible good humour and an apparently idiotic desire to go for a no-deal Brexit.

Ah yes, Brexit – we've been expecting you. The next week will see the last round of Very Serious Talks between the UK and the EU. It also looks like our UK friends will be entering the negotiations in much the same way as the Irish team which faces Bulgaria tomorrow – short of confidence and missing key players through a variety of reasons; some self- inflicted, others a mere victim of circumstance.

Even the many Tories who have celebrated the demise of Cummings have expressed concern at the way the PM has apparently outsourced his decision making to his fiancée , but it could have a rather interesting impact on the dynamic of the approaching talks.

Cummings was as ardent an anti-EU campaigner as you could hope to find. He was open about spoiling for a fight with Brussels so it's no surprise that there will have been more than a few sighs of relief from the Irish and European negotiators that he has now left the stage.

As Simon Coveney put it to Sophie Ridge on Sky on Sunday morning, we 'need to dial down the rhetoric' at this particularly crucial juncture of the talks. This week will be fascinating for two main reasons. Firstly, there is the ongoing and very posh version of EastE nders which we have been watching with glee – and don't expect Cummings to go gently into that dark night. He doesn’t look like that sort of chap

More importantly, however, we might also see a more amenable UK approach to the nitty gritty of the details of any deal they manage to hammer out.

Could it be an early Christmas miracle?

I wouldn't bet on it. But from our perspective, there is slightly more hope of a sensible deal today than there was last week.

With the emphasis, of course, on the word 'slightly'.