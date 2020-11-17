| 14.2°C Dublin

Boris Johnson’s reign of error has descended into political equivalent of a scrap outside a chipper

Ian O'Doherty

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at London's Westminster Abbey, during a service to mark Armistice Day last week. Photo: Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard/PA​​​​​​​ Wire Expand

Oh what a tangled web they weave.

When the fourth season of The Crown arrived on Sunday, there was much anticipation. The tears! The Machiavellian intrigue! The backbiting! The weird machinations of an opaque institution!

But if people really wanted to see drama, they would have been as well served turning on Sky News and looking on in amazement as the real political intrigue was taking place around Downing Street. It may not have been as stylishly shot as the lavish production that is The Crown , but it's far more gripping and relevant to the issues we face today.

