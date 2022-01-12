Boris Johnson’s lockdown rule-flouting gets big Irish attention – but behaviour of Coveney and Varadkar is glossed over

Many Irish people are understandably fixated by the drama surrounding Boris “keep-those-parties-going” Johnson as he flouted his own Covid-19 lockdown regime. By his crass actions, the bumbling UK prime minister is explicitly telling his compatriots that virus restrictions are “for little people”.

But how can we ignore entirely comparable happenings in this country involving key Irish Government figures?

Why so little questioning of key politicians – notably Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney? Both rather conveniently were linked to a party last July and have since scarcely bothered to explain a celebration champagne party at the Foreign Affairs Department HQ a month earlier.

For example, when the Tánaiste was a guest on RTÉ radio this week the issue was not raised. But the national broadcaster has given strong coverage to Mr Johnson’s travails.

Messrs Varadkar and Coveney are leader and deputy leader respectively of Fine Gael and have been in Government for just some weeks short of 11 continuous years. By now, people fear they have a deep-seated sense of entitlement in some ways comparable to that of Mr Johnson on the adjacent island.

Granted, the key figures in coalition with Fine Gael, notably Taoiseach Micheál Martin of Fianna Fáil, and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan, have behaved with more decorum and discretion. But both have also “circled the wagons” around their Fine Gael partners and adopted a see-no-evil approach which is just not good enough.

Johnson was in the London parliament today doing something he rarely does: apologising albeit in a rather limited way. He is also leaning on that old political device of “parking” controversy about a rather open-and-shut case in an official inquiry. This farcically allows Johnson to urge suspension of judgement pending an inquiry result.

Yet two points are also worth making here. First is that the UK parliament is back at work and posing questions to the errant prime minister. Second is that a UK inquiry by a senior civil servant is under way.

None of those things are happening in Ireland. Mr Coveney has so far failed to answer in any detail questions about the champagne celebration at his department in June 2020 – a time of very tight lockdown for the rest of the nation.

The most senior official in the Foreign Affairs Department, Niall Burgess, tweeted a photograph of a large group of staff having a celebratory glass after the result of a UN vote came confirming Ireland had won a seat on the policy-guiding Security Council. There was no social distancing.

Mr Burgess later took down the photograph and described the breach as exuberance when “we momentarily dropped our guard”. He has since moved from that job to Paris, taking up the prestigious post of Ireland’s ambassador to France.

The party at the Foreign Affairs HQ is a matter of concern for the Irish people conscious of how loved ones died alone due to Covid-19 isolation rules and the ability to properly grieve at a funeral was very seriously curbed. An “Ireland Thinks” survey in this week’s Sunday Independent showed 62pc of people believe there “should be repercussions” arising from this.

We also had the story of former Children’s Minister Katherine Zappone hosting a party for some 50 people in the Merrion Hotel, across from Government Buildings, in July 2021, to mark her years in Government. There was serious doubt about this event’s compliance with Covid-19 advice – though the Attorney General later pored over the details and advised that the party was in fact perfectly legal.

Ms Zappone’s party was attended by Leo Varadkar, while Mr Coveney had been invited but could not attend. The occasion enmeshed with the botched attempt to appoint the former Children’s Minister as a UN envoy for Ireland, a move which reflected very badly on both men and seriously dented the party’s image.

So far, Boris Johnson’s cavalier behaviour has prompted calls for his resignation in the UK. This is a stark contrast with matters in Ireland.