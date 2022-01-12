| 8.5°C Dublin

Boris Johnson’s lockdown rule-flouting gets big Irish attention – but behaviour of Coveney and Varadkar is glossed over

John Downing

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London today. Photo: House of Commons/PA Wire Expand

Many Irish people are understandably fixated by the drama surrounding Boris “keep-those-parties-going” Johnson as he flouted his own Covid-19 lockdown regime. By his crass actions, the bumbling UK prime minister is explicitly telling his compatriots that virus restrictions are “for little people”.

But how can we ignore entirely comparable happenings in this country involving key Irish Government figures?

