Boris Johnson is UK Labour’s greatest asset – why not sit back and enjoy the show?

Sean O'Grady

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks after surviving an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader following a confidence vote in his leadership. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, speaks after surviving an attempt by Tory MPs to oust him as party leader following a confidence vote in his leadership. Picture date: Monday June 6, 2022 : PA Wire

There should be no disappointment in the opposition parties that Boris Johnson is still leader of the Conservative Party and UK prime minister. A central political reality bears repeating because it keeps getting forgotten: Boris Johnson is the greatest political asset that UK Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP possess.

It’s great that he “won” the confidence vote so unconvincingly and left them with the worst of both worlds, having to fake loyalty to a bloke they loathe. It’s magic that Tory MPs who declare him a disaster on Monday night are expected to praise his genius on Tuesday morning.

