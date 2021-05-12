Boris Johnson is choosing a dangerous road and as always many others face the dangers lying ahead

For even the mildest mannered Irish nationalist it was a ‘punch the air day’ – provided you could take on board that it took just three months short of half a century to establish a very simple truth about August 1971.

But the final – and very belated – exoneration of the 10 victims of the Ballymurphy Massacre in August 1971 was juxtaposed with yet another dark and backward twist.

Just as a judge-led inquiry in Belfast found the Ballymurphy 10 were entirely innocent victims of unjustifiable and disproportionate force by British soldiers, in London UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unveiling plans to give old soldiers prosecution exemptions.

It reminded us – yet again – that the long haul towards any kind of resolution for the dichotomies of Northern Ireland continue to be a ‘one step forward; two steps back’ process.

Less encouragingly, we are reminded that just as internment without trial in 1971 proved a magnet for recruitment to the IRA, London is still a very slow learner when it comes to finding long-term tenable solutions.

Their current prime minister retains a talent to polarise where there is a serious need for mediation and is once again inadvertently playing towards cynical stratagems exhibited by the IRA godfathers of old.

Internment without trial, as introduced on Monday, August 9, 1971, was a catastrophic turning point in what became 30 years of murder and mayhem on this island, costing the lives of 3,600 people.

It was such a ruthless move that it deserved to be better thought out and put into effect with greater effect – if it was to be done at all.

In practice, internment in 1971 targeted nationalists only. Many of the hardened IRA activists had for various reasons anticipated it and moved to evade it.

The British authorities brutally jailed, indefinitely and without due process, young civil rights campaigners, GAA figures, and Irish language enthusiasts, and quickly turned many of them into hardened advocates, if not leaders, of violent conflict over the ensuing three decades.

And it was not the only time Britain proved to be the IRA’s “best recruiting sergeant”.

Eleven years later Maggie Thatcher renewed that London role in a response to the Long Kesh hunger strikes in 1981 which had offered so many options for a reasonable compromise resolution.

None of this is to be an apologia for, or much less, a justification for violence. But we must acknowledge that it is the job of politics and all politicians committed to democracy, to promote and facilitate non-violent actions and never abandon the field, giving a vacuum to the people of violence.

Unsurprisingly, the effective amnesty move by Boris Johnson’s government drew a damning – but also a dignified response from the bereaved victims of the Ballymurphy victims.

Breige Voyle, whose mother Joan Connolly was killed while searching for some of her eight children in August 1971, was eloquently terse.

“We will not accept your amnesty for murderers. Shame on you, Boris – no one should be above the law,” Ms Voyle said.

This amnesty move by a United Kingdom prime minister glorying in big local election wins late last week, compounds the

foot-dragging and gamesmanship about Brexit arrangements for the North, to which Johnson signed up to on two occasions.

But London remains equivocal on the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol on Brexit, to the fury of the Democratic Unionist Party and the frustration of Dublin and Brussels.

So, what realpolitik options does Dublin have now?

Put in the vernacular, we are asking how does Micheál Martin solve a problem like Boris Johnson?

This UK pledge to give no-prosecution guarantees to former British soldiers serving in the North actually came in the same hours as the seismic Ballymurphy inquest findings.

The Johnson pledge, delivered in a UK government script given to the British Queen for the opening of their parliament term, simply tears up Dublin-London agreements on dealing with legacy issues of the Troubles.

Granted, each passing year makes successful prosecutions against British servicemen who committed serious crimes less likely.

Even if such an eventuality occurred prospects for huge mitigation of likely penalties are not hard to imagine and may be difficult to argue against.

But that is not the point.

The point is that the people need the truth.

The reality that it took just weeks short of half a century to judicially confirm what was self-evident for decades in relation to these Ballymurphy killings tells us so much about the need for the processes agreed in the Stormont House Agreement of 2014 and confirmed by later agreements.

Boris Johnson’s move, confirmed yesterday, was well-flagged for a long time going back to November 2019, when he was engaged in his successful campaign to win a majority in the Westminster Parliament.

Unlike the Brexit issues, Dublin does not have a legal process to fall back on.

Instead they must continue what they have always done and recruit US, EU and other allies to help.