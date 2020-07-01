| 14.5°C Dublin

Bobby Storey was a violent thug and we should challenge the false narrative peddled by Sinn Féin over late IRA man

Ruth Dudley Edwards

Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams Expand

Bobby Storey (left) and Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams

When it comes to the deaths of those associated with Sinn Fein and the IRA, I don't adhere to the convention that one should postpone speaking ill of them.

Sinn Fein has a mighty and ruthless propaganda machine, so it behoves anyone who can to challenge whatever fictional image of the deceased they will be disseminating shamelessly throughout mainstream and social media.

So, here's my contribution on Bobby Storey, whom we're told was gentle, kind and funny. As Kenny Donaldson of the South East Fermanagh Foundation, which helps innocent victims of terrorism, put it last week, the media should not be airbrushing away Storey's responsibility for "significant pain and misery within many families".