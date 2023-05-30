Bobby Ghosh: What we can expect from the dynamic between Turkey and the West following Erdogan’s re-election

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and wife Emine acknowledge supporters at the presidential palace after winning re-election in a run-off on in Ankara, Turkey. Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Bobby Ghosh

Now that Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan has secured re-election, you can count on three consequences.