| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

BMX gold? It’s high time the Olympics had a declutter

Frank Coughlan

Action from the Cycling BMX Racing semi finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Expand

Close

Action from the Cycling BMX Racing semi finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Action from the Cycling BMX Racing semi finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Action from the Cycling BMX Racing semi finals at the Ariake Urban Sports Park at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Gold is precious and Olympic medallions boasting that unique sparkle are rare in little countries like ours. We tend to live off scraps of hope rather than expectations of glory.

So in that regard alone a former GAA president’s ambition to have our national games competing at the Games by 2044 is intriguing.

After all, that’s a few golds in the bag before Team Ireland even gets on the plane.

More On Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Most Watched

Privacy