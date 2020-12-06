| -0.3°C Dublin

Blueshirts can't cope with the new Sinn Féin

Shane Ross

It is delusional to treat the people's preferred choice as political pariahs; Project Demonisation doesn't work

SMALL BEER: Sinn Féin’s Laois-Offaly TD, Brian Stanley. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Had anyone outside Laois-Offaly ever heard of Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley before last week's debacle?

We knew that Sinn Féin still retained members who yearned for the good old days of the 'armed struggle', but most were fading into the shadows. Gerry Adams had retired, Bobby Storey died recently while Deputy Dessie Ellis's convictions on explosive charges were being buried in republican folklore. One day all three will feature in ballads about legends of the past.

Sinn Féin is rapidly becoming a mainstream political party with a violent history. Like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

