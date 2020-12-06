Blueshirts can't cope with the new Sinn Féin

Had anyone outside Laois-Offaly ever heard of Sinn Féin's Brian Stanley before last week's debacle?

We knew that Sinn Féin still retained members who yearned for the good old days of the 'armed struggle', but most were fading into the shadows. Gerry Adams had retired, Bobby Storey died recently while Deputy Dessie Ellis's convictions on explosive charges were being buried in republican folklore. One day all three will feature in ballads about legends of the past.

Sinn Féin is rapidly becoming a mainstream political party with a violent history. Like Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

From time to time, some clown within Sinn Féin breaks ranks. Last week, Brian Stanley, a minor Sinn Féin player, gave enemies of Sinn Féin's transformation a shot in the arm. In a hideous tweet Stanley appeared to exult in the death of 18 British soldiers at the hands of the IRA in Warrenpoint in 1979. The nastiest part was the triumphant tone about how the British army were "slow learners". He was dancing on their graves. Imagine how the relatives of those slaughtered in that IRA carnage feel about reconciliation today.

Brian Stanley did not share their pain. He was oblivious to it. For that alone, he should step down from office.

The embattled TD's tweet gave succour to two opposing groups of political activists. The first is the dwindling band of republican hardliners who prefer the grisly certainties of the past to Sinn Féin's conversion to normal politics. The second, the Fine Gael party, could not hide its glee that another 'Shinner' had gifted it a whiff of oxygen. The Blueshirts sighed with relief when Leo Varadkar and Helen McEntee yielded the 'villain of the week' spotlight to Brian. Helen even took obvious pleasure in calling for Brian to come into the Dáil and answer questions!

Brian Stanley's car-crash tweet had opened a gap for the Blueshirts, straight back into their comfort zone. They milked his eruption for all it was worth. Along with Helen, a chorus of Blueshirts, including Simon Coveney, Paschal Donohoe, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill and Colm Burke, moved in for the kill. Even Charlie Flanagan ended his self-imposed silence since the judicial appointments controversy broke, to give Sinn Féin a kicking.

Fine Gael cannot cope with the change taking place in Sinn Féin. Measuring Sinn Féin's Dáil team against Fine Gael's is sobering. First, Mary Lou McDonald's band of TDs outnumbers Leo's. Second, the Sinn Féin line-up of Mary Lou, Pearse Doherty, Eoin Ó'Broin, Louise O'Reilly, Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, Martin Kenny, Pádraig Mac Lochlainn and David Cullinane is formidable. Day after day, they outshine Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and Green ministers in the Chamber.

Fine Gael, in particular, has watched Sinn Féin's growth with a sniffy disdain. Sinn Féin has mushroomed from holding one seat, Caoimhghín Ó Caoláin's in 1997, to 37 in this year's election. In February, Fine Gael received 20.9pc of the popular vote. Sinn Fein took 24.5pc.

Sinn Féin has won the ground war. Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have opted to retreat into unarmed combat about history.

Like Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil, I watched the rise of Sinn Féin with disbelief and a dose of political paralysis. I remember Warrenpoint and Enniskillen, all atrocities of its IRA proxies. Like them, I initially reminded people that Sinn Féin contained killers in its midst and had blood on its hands.

Today, reviving past ghosts is not a policy. The new generation of Sinn Féin TDs is a dazzling team, armed only with competence, ability and policies, supported by young people who regard Warrenpoint as history.

Reminders of that dark period resurface often enough to give fodder to Fine Gael's strategy. Last June's funeral of Bobby Storey was a godsend, when the Sinn Féin leadership broke Covid-19 restrictions to honour a hardliner with a gruesome reputation. The Democratic Unionist Party and Fine Gael made hay with it. Sinn Féin apologised.

David Cullinane gave the Blueshirts ammo when he thundered "Up the 'RA'" after his election victory. He apologised. Brian Stanley's tweet was another own goal. Again, the culprit apologised. There will be more Fine Gael outrage, more apologies.

The traditional parties' response has been the politics of competitive demonisation. Fine Gael is positioning itself ahead of Fianna Fáil as the defender of the institutions of the State against an anti-democratic fringe movement with a history of violence. Its Sinn Féin obsession is becoming a monotonous escape from policy argument.

Sinn Féin responds in kind by attacking Varadkar. Both sides are picking their demons.

Stanley is a legitimate target, although he is small beer, a demi-demon, hardly a Varadkar. However, he served Fine Gael's purpose last week. They bigged him up into a political bogeyman. A second disastrous tweet gave them the opportunity to paint him as a homophobe.

There is a problem with Project Demonisation: it hasn't worked. Extracting apologies from Sinn Féin offenders is cutting no ice with the electorate. Fine Gael had its worst election ever; Sinn Féin had its finest. People voted for policies, not paramilitaries.

The response to Sinn Féin's election triumph was Fine Gael (and most of Fianna Fail) going into denial. The losers blanked the winners, treating the people's preferred choice as political pariahs. It was delusional. The truth is deeply uncomfortable: Sinn Féin, the party that once championed violence, has a bigger democratic mandate than Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael.

Brian Stanley is a pawn in a deep political game, an embarrassment to Sinn Féin and an unexpected bonus for Fine Gael.

As the political combat here increasingly descends into a Fine Gael versus Sinn Féin battle, the Blueshirts are right to expose Stanley. But they should realise that neither demonisation nor history are policies.