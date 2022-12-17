| 1.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blippi has banked millions for acting the eejit. I’ve been doing it as a non-profit for decades

Billy Keane

Keane’s

Kingdom

Blippi has amassed a fortune keeping children entertained Expand

Close

Blippi has amassed a fortune keeping children entertained

Blippi has amassed a fortune keeping children entertained

Blippi has amassed a fortune keeping children entertained

That Blippi is one smart man. Smarter than me, even. I’ve been acting the eejit for years, for the children, for free. Blippi is cleaning up at acting the eejit. Good luck to him.

I can do burps at will, and some of my stories about the Black Rabbit of Clieveragh would put Roald Dahl to shame. My one about the Black Rabbit tying two foxes’ tails together is a classic of the genre.

Most Watched

Privacy