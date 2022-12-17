Blippi has banked millions for acting the eejit. I’ve been doing it as a non-profit for decades

That Blippi is one smart man. Smarter than me, even. I’ve been acting the eejit for years, for the children, for free. Blippi is cleaning up at acting the eejit. Good luck to him.

I can do burps at will, and some of my stories about the Black Rabbit of Clieveragh would put Roald Dahl to shame. My one about the Black Rabbit tying two foxes’ tails together is a classic of the genre.

Come to think of it, Roald Dahl is smarter than me too. They’re all smarter than me.

The tractor father from out foreign definitely is. The dad gets small tractors for the son and daughter and has them driving across streams and into mud. There are challenges such as stopping the flow of a big enough river with some kind of cement debris.

And all without seatbelts or safety harnesses or helmets or cabs. The minders are happy with the TV help.

The splatter tractor videos on YouTube are cleaning up by getting muddy. I’ve been galloping children through potholes and mud splatters for years. They never came home clean from anywhere, and not a video did I make.

There I was all this week trying to unfreeze frozen cisterns and using the hairdryer to warm up pipes. My old nose turned as blue as the time I did the whiskey tasting and several fingers could have been lost from frostbite.

If only I had made the videos of me acting the eejit, I would be on more dosh than a plumber in a freeze. The retrofitting of our 150-year-old building would only be a mere blip, Blippi.

The internet assesses Blippi’s net worth at $120m. He dresses up as a sort of a clown and dances around the place doing nothing much, mostly on the spot. Sometimes he goes off driving tractors and lawnmowers. Small boys and girls love his antics around combine harvesters, diggers and trucks.

The parents are happy. Primetime for toddlers is 6am. The TV does the babysitting and the worn-out mammies and daddies get a well-earned rest.

In fairness to Blippi, he has been of enormous benefit during the cold snap when children and adults were placed under house arrest by the ice.

We owe him an explanation as to the meaning of “acting the eejit”. Blippi probably gets Google alerts every time his name comes up in print. So, Blippi, there are several types of acting the eejit. Before we go any further, let me explain that eejit is a mispronunciation of idiot, but don’t let that put you off, Blippi.

Acting the eejit can be a messer coming into a pub annoying all the customers by saying stupid and insulting things or drinking pints in one go and getting sick afterwards. That sort of carry-on.

But, dear Blippi, your acting the eejit is just geared towards keeping children quiet and entertained. It’s good acting the eejit.

It could well be Blippi might hear of the Irish gift-giving rituals.

Blippi, a lot of Irish women will say to their lovers, “Ah, you’re an awful eejit” when they receive an expensive gift like a diamond ring or a pearl necklace. You’re an awful eejit in this context means, “I love you. You are so romantic”.

Sorry, Blippi, for the loss of focus, but as I was saying, you seem to have done quite well and all the kids love your little dances and that cute voice. I have to admit, though, and I’m sorry about this, Blippi – that voice can get quite annoying after a time.

Children love the huge machinery. The massive tractors with wheels as high as the roof of a house make Blippi seem small and the children are in awe. It might be going a bit too far to describe the massive tyres as two storeys high, but the big tractor wheels use up more rubber than a rock festival. I didn’t get where I am today by exaggerating, Blippi.

The small children’s videos made by one of Blippi’s competitors show small motorised tractors. The dad and the children are flying around the place with gusto and verve. That would be a great name for a cartoon show – Gusto and Verve (hands off – © Billy Keane 2022).

Santa is busy trying to keep up with the demand for motorised tractors for small children. It’s a big present. A very big present. And there are the logistics of the present.

Sometimes the bringing of motorised tractors for small children into small suburban dwellings with small lawns or no lawn at all can cause problems.

It was like the time a group of horse-loving youngsters wintered their steed in an empty dwelling on a housing estate. The horse was given plenty to eat, but the problem was the horse ate too much and grew fat. The local council and the ISPCA had to knock down walls to get the horse out when he outgrew the doorways. Just lately, a horse had to be removed when his trough was the toilet bowl.

But not to worry – some of the children’s videos advertise toys during the breaks, and Santa will be spared a fortune when the kids plump for the slick, all-action toy ads.

But there are drawbacks. Blippi’s machinery is huge and wouldn’t fit into a gangster’s garden. Children may not be aware of costings.

So, what happens if the children get a dose of the “I wants”, as in I want a combine harvester or a JCB from Santa?

The dads and mams will go to extreme lengths to help out Santa, who is under severe pressure from Norman in accounts. Budgets and cuts have reached the North Pole. The slash-the-cash brigade have taken over everywhere and creativity is a byword for profligacy.

The Santa letter arrives requesting the John Deere 957 ORT, costing around about $454,000? There was no asking around in Ireland. Didn’t want to be seen as a tyre-kicker and get a bad name for wasting the dealer’s valuable time.

Do the parents cash in on the equity in the house and to hell with the ECB?

Fear not. We are the consumer champs. The miniature version of the 957 ORT is available for €5.99. The US Deere dealers deal differently. The 957 ORT costs $454,000. If that was Ireland the price would be $453,999.99.