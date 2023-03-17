| 8.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Blessed by the wisdom of art expert nun Sister Wendy

John Connell

The late art historian Sister Wendy Beckett. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images Expand

Close

The late art historian Sister Wendy Beckett. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

The late art historian Sister Wendy Beckett. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

The late art historian Sister Wendy Beckett. Photo: Larry Ellis Collection/Getty Images

I’ve been thinking about art this week because I’ve been reading a wonderful book on the final letters of the late “art nun” Sister Wendy Beckett.

She burst on to our screens decades ago as the straight-talking Catholic nun who knew as much about Monet’s water lilies as she did about the inner workings of a religion 2,000 years in the making.

Most Watched

Privacy