Blaming planning system for issues with law no longer an option

How often do we lash out when we experience traffic congestion, expensive housing, no local jobs, or rules preventing enterprise? Blame always attaches to the nearest authority figure - Owen Keegan, if you live in Dublin; objectors or the planning system if your project is delayed, or the 'government' if all else fails.

For example, last week the High Court's overturning of the permission for the Greater Dublin Drainage Scheme - probably the State's single most important and urgent piece of infrastructure - will inevitably lead to renewed calls to change the planning system or to shake up An Bord Pleanála. It goes without saying that the objectors will be blamed too.

Last week also saw the High Court grant the go-ahead to bring a legal challenge to permission for a large cheese manufacturing plant in south Kilkenny. The plant is a critical part of Ireland's agricultural infrastructure. The challenge will try to argue against the environmental impact of the farming required to supply the plant.

The reason that the delays increase and that the failures pile up have very little to do with the planning system and everything to do with the law.

It is ironic that any barrister should choose to wax lyrical about how to plan cities in a week when projects of fundamental importance to the economy and planning of the country have been undermined again by our legal system.

The complexity of our legal system is no reason for everyone not to care about its flaws and about what needs to be done to fix it.

The start of the problem is that our courts are increasingly being used as a means to impose the values of activist groups about issues and projects that they disagree with.

Objectors and activists can be roughly divided into groups with two different types of motivation.

One group is concerned about issues such as climate, environment, or heritage, while the other is concerned about the law and its proper implementation.

Issues come and go and can be fuelled by a lot of emotional content and no small amount of old-fashioned belief. Issues can also be very divisive, often forcing people into simple binary 'left and right' or 'progressive and conservative' positions.

And so we argue - which is one of the privileges of an open society and a healthy democracy.

The other group of activists, who seek the correct implementation of the law, are often fellow travellers with those who campaign about specific issues. They are fundamentally different from issue-based activists. They are of critical importance for the functioning of a democracy. They must be admired and protected.

The importance of the law is not a matter of opinion. The quality of a society arises almost entirely from its laws and legal institutions.

Since Roman times, it has been recognised that good law is alive because it learns and grows and changes to adapt itself to new learning and new experience. Those who seek to improve our laws are among our most important fellow citizens.

Activists who identify faults in our legal system can easily be characterised as disruptive or even destructive. Brilliant defence lawyers can change the legal system from within by exposing flaws in legislation to get an acquittal - often to the dismay of public opinion, but the legal system understands and accepts that this is how law is improved.

There is less tolerance, either within the legal system or among legislators and officials, for those who try to change the law from outside.

Planning decisions are being increasingly challenged by judicial reviews that have been made easier by EU-driven legislation that reduces financial risk for active citizens. Attempts to curtail these challenges are the subject of much effort by worried politicians, often supported by anxious officials.

Much of this effort will focus on trying to change the planning system.

This is a mistake because it addresses the symptom - the decision overturned by the courts - instead of addressing the cause, which is poorly drafted legislation and resultant poor administrative structures.

Most judicial reviews are successful because they challenge the procedures used and the laws that were followed.

Irish planning and environmental legislation has repeatedly been found to be wanting by the European Court of Justice.

Addressing these problems with the legal system, instead of always blaming the planning system, may also provide better clarity instead of panicked denial and blame.

If we acknowledge, respect and facilitate the role of citizen activists, then we must also be able to challenge them to use the legal system correctly, instead of using the current guerrilla 'hit-and-run' tactics that can cause harm to innocent bystanders.

An increasing number of judicial reviews against projects do not represent opposition to the projects themselves. Many are only a means of putting pressure on the government to improve legislation.

The company in the legal challenge is not responsible for, nor can it alter, the laws and policies of the government.

Challenges to legislation are a legitimate activity in any open society, and this right must be exercised and defended. Legislation is a collective decision of the majority in a democracy.

Pursuit of values and ideals is advocacy. This is also a legitimate activity - but one that is normally pursued and contested as part of the democratic process. In a democracy, the prioritisation and implementation of values takes place on the broader canvas of other competing needs and values.

It is arguable that judicial review is being used as a proxy to attack governments and that the individual case and company are the equivalent of helpless hostages being used to exact the demands of groups who only seek implementation of their own agenda - regardless of the more complex, and often competing, needs of others.

Seen in this light, the continued failure to address the legal issues that drive judicial reviews of planning decisions may eventually undermine the reputation and legitimacy of these much-needed citizen activists.

Improving the legal underpinning of our planning system is in everyone's interest - developers, agencies and activists. It is time to get to the root of the problem.