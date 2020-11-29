| 6.5°C Dublin

Blaming planning system for issues with law no longer an option

Conor Skehan

Addressing the real flaws in our legal system is in the interests of everyone - developers, agencies and activists, writes Conor Skehan

Since Roman times, it has been recognised that good law is alive because it learns and grows and changes to adapt itself to new learning and new experience Expand

Since Roman times, it has been recognised that good law is alive because it learns and grows and changes to adapt itself to new learning and new experience

How often do we lash out when we experience traffic congestion, expensive housing, no local jobs, or rules preventing enterprise? Blame always attaches to the nearest authority figure - Owen Keegan, if you live in Dublin; objectors or the planning system if your project is delayed, or the 'government' if all else fails.

For example, last week the High Court's overturning of the permission for the Greater Dublin Drainage Scheme - probably the State's single most important and urgent piece of infrastructure - will inevitably lead to renewed calls to change the planning system or to shake up An Bord Pleanála. It goes without saying that the objectors will be blamed too.

Last week also saw the High Court grant the go-ahead to bring a legal challenge to permission for a large cheese manufacturing plant in south Kilkenny. The plant is a critical part of Ireland's agricultural infrastructure. The challenge will try to argue against the environmental impact of the farming required to supply the plant.

