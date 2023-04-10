Black pudding is heaven on a plate – and it’s sustainable too

Tim and Jack McCarthy of McCarthy's Butchers in Kanturk, Co Cork, with the gold medal for their Coronation Pudding. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

John Daly

You never realise what’s important until it’s no longer close at hand. For generations of Irish overseas exiles denied their favourite treats, homesickness is a condition expressed in an alphabet of longing.