Black pudding is heaven on a plate – and it’s sustainable too

John Daly

Tim and Jack McCarthy of McCarthy's Butchers in Kanturk, Co Cork, with the gold medal for their Coronation Pudding. Photo: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision Expand

You never realise what’s important until it’s no longer close at hand. For generations of Irish overseas exiles denied their favourite treats, homesickness is a condition expressed in an alphabet of longing.

Brennans Bread, Barry’s Tea, Club Orange, Guinness, Kerrygold butter and Tayto crisps – enduring front-runners in the inventory of expat melancholy. For myself, that sad list of yearning suffered everywhere from Melbourne to Manhattan was always topped by a craving for black pudding.

