Black pudding is heaven on a plate – and it’s sustainable too

You never realise what’s important until it’s no longer close at hand. For generations of Irish overseas exiles denied their favourite treats, homesickness is a condition expressed in an alphabet of longing.

Brennans Bread, Barry’s Tea, Club Orange, Guinness, Kerrygold butter and Tayto crisps – enduring front-runners in the inventory of expat melancholy. For myself, that sad list of yearning suffered everywhere from Melbourne to Manhattan was always topped by a craving for black pudding.

It might be a stomach-heaving merger of fat and pig’s blood stuffed in a sticky intestine to you, but it’s heaven on a plate to a lonely boyeen on Bondi Beach dreaming of Mammy’s home cooking.

Memories of my outcast years came back with stunning clarity last week after the news that McCarthy’s butchers of Kanturk had been awarded a gold medal for their outstanding creation – pistachio and chocolate black pudding.

Conferred by France’s La Confrerie des Chevaliers du Goute Boudin (the Brotherhood of the Knights of the Black Pudding), it is nothing less than a gastronomic Oscar.

Although we may still smart from Thierry Henry’s infamous handball in the 2010 World Cup play-off, our esteemed pudding status proves an eloquent reminder that revenge is a dish best taken cold.

With a history dating from ancient Rome, black pudding’s global footprint ranges across the Netherlands’ bloodwurst, Italy’s buristo, Finland’s mustamakkara and Spain’s morcilla. Far from gastronomic excellence was it raised, butcher Jack McCarthy explains – black pudding began as a humble product of survival.

“It came from a time when waste was not an option, when all parts of the animal had a nutritious use. Nowadays, we’re throwing away half the animal – and we wonder why things are the way they are,” he says.

But that Kanturk gold medal didn’t come easy, sizzling to its premium ranking on the back of traditional curing techniques, innovative spice combinations and dollops of Irish whiskey in pursuit of its unique flavour.

In a family business that dates back to 1892, the McCarthy template of commercial survival presents a miniature image of where our nation itself might go.

“There should be nothing unusual in the sight of pigs digging for roots in open fields, exercising a natural diet as an essential ingredient making our puddings what they are,” Jack says.

As we cope with the new reality of climate change and sustainability, the McCarthy standard of excellence dictates a return to old farming traditions as the only responsible option.

We have to reinvent ourselves and learn how to survive again, is the mantra driving Jack McCarthy, who says: “We Irish have some of the best traditions in the world, but we don’t seem to realise what an incredible resource is under our noses.”

Music to the ears of all us pudding lovers.