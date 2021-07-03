Bitter pills: Ireland’s prescription opioid problem

Áine Lawrence was just 27 when she was hit with a diagnosis that would change her life. Cervical cancer had been detected and she underwent a strict regimen of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. It was only partially successful. The following year, 2009, cancer was detected in her lymph nodes and her lungs and she was told it was terminal.

Despite the terrifying prognosis, the young Dundalk woman managed to beat the disease. But there was a price to be paid when she was in remission: severe pain in her hip, seemingly caused by damage resulting from radiation treatment. It was so bad that she could barely function. “My mobility was severely limited,” she says, “and the pain was excruciating.”

It was then that doctors prescribed OxyContin — the opioid painkiller that was introduced in the US in 1996. The drug had a near-immediate impact, taking the edge off the agony she was suffering.

She was not to realise it at the time, but OxyContin had become notorious in the US, where it was being blamed for a sharp rise in addiction and deaths. It was helping her to return to a sort of normality, but she soon found herself dependent on it and other drugs.

Purdue Pharma, the company behind OxyContin, is likely to have to pay $10bn to settle thousands of claims brought against it in the US. The drug is blamed by many for fuelling America’s opioid crisis — but it has also made life a misery for Irish patients, including Lawrence.

The drug is meant to be given as a short-term solution, she says. “I was put on those drugs when I was in palliative care — they weren’t meant to be taken for years. While they work for a while, they have a finite lifespan of effectiveness. I spoke to a pain specialist a while back and he said the OxyContin wouldn’t have been working for you for years — it only works for a certain amount of time.”

Yet she found herself popping pill after pill every day for the next 11 years. It was one of a cocktail of prescription and over-the-counter painkillers and antidepressants that she took to manage her pain and anxiety.

“It just took over my life,” she says. “I was very sluggish and depressed and really found it hard to concentrate. I was a shadow of myself.”

The drugs may have been keeping the pain at bay, but they were taking a huge toll on her body. She had a persistently upset stomach and digestion problems. She frequently experienced severe constipation.

The greatest impact was on her teeth. “My mouth was dry all the time — a sort of cotton mouth — and you need saliva for healthy teeth,” she says. More than a decade of persistent prescription drug-taking has meant that she is soon to have all her teeth removed and get fitted with dentures. At 40, the mother of Lia (21) and Davie (16) will have to undergo a dental procedure that most of us would imagine had been confined to the distant past.

Despite this prospect, she says she is happier now than at any time since her original cancer diagnosis. She has managed to quit OxyContin and the other drugs and she feels she has finally got her life back. She had to go to a residential treatment centre to do it.

Lawrence decided to take action when she experienced a seizure last October. She is convinced it was caused by her dependence on prescription medication. “It was then that I knew I really had to come off these drugs,” she says.

In April, she found herself marking her milestone birthday at Smarmore Castle, a residential rehab centre near Ardee, Co Louth, about half-an-hour’s drive from her home. She spent several weeks there and managed to end her dependence on drugs without having to go on an opiate substitute.

“At Smarmore, coming off them was relatively pain-free — it took five weeks for me to be off everything,” she says. “I had some cramping in my leg at the very end of it, but it wasn’t horrendous. Any pain that I’m experiencing now is so much less than I’d had before.”

She is keen to point out that she was “dependent on, not addicted to” the drugs she had taken through her 30s. Unlike so many of those who are taking a US class action against Purdue Pharma, she did not need to take more of the pills than she had been prescribed. The problem was she felt she couldn’t not take them — and they took a toll on her body.

“There was a definite physical dependence,” she says. “I wouldn’t have been able to stop them overnight.”

Among the medical professionals at Smarmore is Dr Hugh Gallagher, a GP specialising in addiction medicine. He also works for the HSE addiction services at a methadone clinic in Ballymun, Dublin, as well as at a residential treatment centre run by the Peter McVerry Trust.

He says many of the Smarmore’s patients have become hooked on legal drugs, either prescribed by a doctor or bought over the counter.

“Opioid dependence is a significant problem,” he says, “but, often, somebody with this problem will be taking other drugs as well, the benzodiazepines [anti-anxiety medication] and the gabapentinoids [anti-convulsant pills to treat seizures]. So it’s a co-dependence problem, not just an opioid issue.”

Dr Gallagher says the vast majority of people who are prescribed opioid painkillers do not develop a dependence or addiction, but those who do can have their lives turned upside down. Some people, he says, are more susceptible to addiction than others. “When I do my first assessment, I ask them about their experience of any drug, and maybe it’s alcohol and they say that when they drank that first drink it was like what had been missing from their lives and they’re immediately hooked on it.

“Evidence suggests that women who become opioid-dependent have a higher incidence of trauma — anything from child sexual abuse to domestic violence — whereas for men, [the triggers] are more incidental, things like peer pressure. And then you meet others who take prescription drugs for a genuine, organic reason — a headache, say, or an injury in a road traffic accident and they say they got a ‘buzz’ from it. So they obviously had a predisposition to becoming dependent on an opioid.

“What we do is we put them on another opioid medication,” he says. “Sometimes, they [patients] will tell you exactly what they’re taking and you can use that as a starting point and work down from there. The idea is you work down gradually until you get to zero over anything from a week to three weeks. But, sometimes, they might be taking a mixture of opioids and you have to estimate the starting dose and write up a detox programme.

“The other elements in the rehabilitation phase are, obviously, extremely important. Most people will have some degree of withdrawal symptoms during the course of the detox and that’s why, psychologically, what they’re getting from the programme with the one-to-ones, the group talks, the lectures are vital.”

Opioid addiction has become one of the biggest public health crises in the US. While Ireland has not been nearly as badly affected, it is a growing problem here. A 2019 report named Ireland as one of six countries that have had a significant rise in the level of opioid-related deaths.

The report, Addressing Problematic Opioid Use in OECD Countries, noted that Ireland had experienced a “surge in overdose deaths” from the drugs, alongside the US, Canada, Sweden, Norway and parts of the UK. The report said that, worldwide, it is a “mounting health and social crisis fuelled by the illicit drugs trade as well as overprescription by doctors”.

Death rate

In Ireland, the death rate from opioid overdose increased from 41.1 per million in 2011 to 43.5 by 2016. The report said prescription opioid drugs were a significant part of the problem.

“The influence of pharmaceutical manufacturers on pain management has been considered significant by conducting marketing campaigns targeted mainly at physicians and patients, downplaying the problematic effect of opioids,” it said.

Chris Luke is a hospital emergency consultant and adjunct lecturer in public health at University College Cork. He is all too familiar with people suffering opioid dependence and says opium-based medicines have been part of the culture for 200 years.

“The truth,” he says, “is that legalised drugs caused far more harm than illegal drugs and that’s been the case for decades. Go as far back as the 19th century and you have opiates like morphine and laudanum, and they could be very addictive. I remember my mother was a massive fan of [the opium-derived drug] Dr J Collis Browne’s Mixture in the 1950s and 60s.

“Since the 60s, and the days of Valium, there’s been an extraordinary problem with benzodiazepines [anti-anxiety medication] amongst women in the Western world,” he says.

Dr Luke says the dangers of opioids became especially apparent in the 1990s. “There was a big pushback against drugs like Distalgesic [which has been discontinued] and Solpadeine and I think that did a great deal — entirely unintentionally — to stop the opioid epidemic in this country. It meant the Irish medical community and the regulators were sensitised to the hazards of opioids.

“So when OxyContin arrived and was being distributed like Smarties, along with Tramadol, people like me were very, very twitchy and that matters, especially in a setting like an emergency department which is, increasingly, a click-and-collect form of medicine.”

He has seen many people fall through the cracks. “You have people coming to emergency departments and they’re in chronic pain and they’re looking for strong painkillers,” he says. “They end up going from one hospital to another.”

Part of the problem, he says, are “brand new” doctors and locums who — meaning well — can prescribe strong painkillers. “The are inadvertently fuelling the problem,” he says. “Doctors want to manage pain as much as they can, but too often the new, so-called wonder drugs are not the solution. Everyone wants a quick fix and a quick fix is promoted by Big Pharma.”

Chaotic setting

Dr Luke worked in the UK in the 1990s and when he returned to Ireland, he was shocked at what he found. “You’d find [pharma] reps floating like moths to a lamp trying to persuade the first-year doctors to prescribe this and prescribe that. I would open a drawer of a doctor’s desk and I would find loads of drug samples. The most lethal of those drugs was Nimesulide [which was taken off the shelves by the Irish Medicine’s Board in 2007].”

A number of people in Ireland who became addicted to OxyContin and other opium-based painkillers were given prescriptions in emergency departments by doctors under pressure, Dr Luke believes. “Because it can be a chaotic setting with transient and new medical staff and, unfortunately, there is a certain species of doctors who want to get out of A&E, because it’s a hellhole as far as they’re concerned, and they will pop in and write a prescription for A, B and C and, in general, A, B and C are the worst drugs because they’re the newest drugs. Big Pharma has convinced them that those drugs are the bee’s knees and will allow them to spend as little time as possible in places like emergency departments.

“When I arrived in Cork from Liverpool, every six months I’d say to new doctors, ‘You should only use 20 drugs and you should know those drugs back to front and inside out but, in reality, there are thousands of drugs available. But I’m very old-fashioned and, for me, it’s about using the drugs that have been tried and tested over many years.”

For Áine Lawrence, meanwhile, life has become rosy again since leaving rehab. She is determined to make up for lost time. “I feel that after coming through a dependence on prescription drugs, I can achieve anything.”

She has a warning for others who find themselves prescribed strong opioid painkillers: “Ask questions. Ask how long you’re going to be on them and if it’s necessary to be on them for long. Ask what the side effects are. Sometimes, you’re in so much pain that anything that will lessen it feels like the right thing to do — but understand what these drugs are before you take them.”