Bitter pills: Ireland’s prescription opioid problem

John Meagher

Powerful painkillers such as OxyContin are at the centre of multibillion-dollar compensation cases in the US — and they have had a damaging impact here too. John Meagher reports on how the drugs took hold and why they can be so harmful

Áine Lawrence was just 27 when she was hit with a diagnosis that would change her life. Cervical cancer had been detected and she underwent a strict regimen of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. It was only partially successful. The following year, 2009, cancer was detected in her lymph nodes and her lungs and she was told it was terminal.

Despite the terrifying prognosis, the young Dundalk woman managed to beat the disease. But there was a price to be paid when she was in remission: severe pain in her hip, seemingly caused by damage resulting from radiation treatment. It was so bad that she could barely function. “My mobility was severely limited,” she says, “and the pain was excruciating.”

It was then that doctors prescribed OxyContin — the opioid painkiller that was introduced in the US in 1996. The drug had a near-immediate impact, taking the edge off the agony she was suffering.

