People watch the burning of the Craigyhill loyalist bonfire in Larne, Co Antrim, on the Eleventh night, ushering in the Twelfth commemorations. Photo: PA

“I was next to the Lambegs up close. My sternum rattled like I was in a rave club with the sound turned up. I was hoping no one would know who I was.” So said my friend from up north. The Lambegs were the siege drums. The big ones.