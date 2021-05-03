Billie Eilish’s Vogue cover sparks debate over shapewear, body size and personal choice 

Everyone’s talking about the Billie Eilish interview in the June issue of British Vogue magazine.

The 19-year-old unveiled a new look for the glossy cover shoot, which is a world apart from her signature style of hoodies, baggy skater pants and middle-finger attitude.

Eilish’s trademark black-and-green hair is now platinum blonde, and styled with bombshell pin curls. Her go-to wardrobe of avant-garde, oversized apparel has been replaced by custom-made corsets, latex gloves and thigh-high boots. The woman who wore a tracksuit to the 2020 Grammys after-party, and who once said she deliberately wears baggy clothes to avoid being sexualised, now looks like a 1940s film noir siren.

It’s an iconic shoot that shows a very different side to the singer, but not everyone sees it that way. The photos have attracted some online criticism, both from those who can’t countenance the idea of a body-positive role model wearing waist-cinching, circulation-restricting corsets, and those who think shapewear is designed to fit patriarchal beauty standards.

Eilish probably isn’t surprised by the response. In the accompanying interview, she imagines what her fans might say when they see her wearing gloriously feminine corsets by Mugler, Gucci and Burberry, rather than gender-neutral streetwear.

“‘If you’re about body positivity, why would you wear a corset?’” she says of one possible reaction. “‘Why wouldn’t you show your actual body?’”

Billie Eilish on the cover of British Vogue. Photo: British Vogue/PA

Billie Eilish on the cover of British Vogue. Photo: British Vogue/PA

Later on in the interview, she talks about her public perception, and the fact that she has become an unwitting role model for body positivity. “It made me really offended when people were like, ‘Good for her for feeling comfortable in her bigger skin,’” she said. “Good for me?... The more the internet and the world care about somebody that’s doing something they’re not used to, they put it on such a high pedestal that then it’s even worse.”

The interview touches on many important topics, from the sexual exploitation of minors (Eilish had her own experience and she believes most young people — male and female — have too), to slut-shaming to female identity and gender expectations.

Yet it ultimately sends a powerful message about personal choice and freedom. We can politicise corsets and shapewear all we want, but as Eilish says, “it’s all about what makes you feel good”.

The trouble, of course, is that corsets aren’t exactly renowned for feeling good. They’re tight and restrictive. They make sitting down uncomfortable, if not impossible. They are sometimes sold as ‘trainers’, to help women achieve a perfect hourglass figure.

Considered from this point of view, it’s easy to see why more and more women are turning their backs on corsets, push-up bras and shapewear like tummy-control pants and thigh-shaping shorts. These undergarments can feel confining, which is why an increasing number of women are choosing comfort over torture, and wearing bralettes and big pants instead.

But while shapewear has become a symbol of oppression in some quarters, it is still considered a symbol of female empowerment for other women. Eilish admitted that she chose to wear a corset for the Vogue shoot because she hates her stomach. Many more women wear shapewear because they want to increase their confidence and enjoy their curves.

It’s a matter of choice, as Eilish puts it, but sometimes the body-positive movement can be more oppressive than the garments it seeks to eliminate.

Over the last 10 years, the body-positive movement has elected its role models and then pressurised them into representing all women of the same size. Should the woman (and yes, it’s always a woman) dare to lose weight or wear shapewear, she is subtly ostracised for letting down the ‘cause’.

Adele’s 100lb weight loss was scrutinised and picked apart. Rebel Wilson may as well have outed herself as a Nazi when she lost 65lb. And now, Billie Eilish is being criticised for wanting to augment her curves rather than keep them covered up in a hoodie.

It’s worth remembering that these women didn’t sign up to become body-positive role models. And even if they did, they shouldn’t feel beholden to a certain shape or size simply because it makes other women feel better.

Jennifer Lopez proves she's three times a lady

Jennifer Lopez once again proved that she’s an immortal being when she appeared at the Global Citizen Vax Live: The Concert To Reunite The World event. The 51-year-old took to the stage three times, wearing a new outfit for each performance.

Jennifer Lopez performing at Sunday's Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Global Citizen Vax Live/PA Wire

Jennifer Lopez performing at Sunday's Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Global Citizen Vax Live/PA Wire

After appearing in a thong bodysuit, a Versace-esque mini dress and a Zuhair Murad feathered jumpsuit, Lopez showed off her good genes by bringing her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, on stage.

And yes, before you ask, she looks every bit as incredible as her daughter…

Prince Harry plays to the crowd

Britain’s Prince Harry also took to the stage at Sunday’s Vax Live charity concert in Inglewood, California, where he received a standing ovation from a delighted audience.

As his name was beamed in letters on the screen behind him, Harry (36) gave a five-minute address, calling for a more global and equitable approach to vaccine delivery.

Prince Harry speaking onstage during Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. Photo: Kevin Winter/Global Citizen Vax Live/PA Wire

Prince Harry speaking onstage during Global Citizen's Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World. Photo: Kevin Winter/Global Citizen Vax Live/PA Wire

“This pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively,” he told the crowd. “We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind.”

It was a rousing speech, yet what really stood out was the comfort with which he delivered it. Harry had the presence and charisma of a motivational speaker as he took to the So-Fi stadium stage. “Every single one of you in here are awesome,” he declared, to rapturous applause. The only thing missing was a victory lap and a running high-five…

There are those who believe that Meghan Markle has Hollywoodised the young prince — it’s been rumoured that she gives him acting lessons to prepare for public speaking engagements — yet Harry’s recent speeches would suggest that he was preparing for his reinvention long before Meghan came along.

Over the last year, Harry has proved himself to be a natural performer who enjoys playing to the crowd. He showed his comedic side in the James Corden interview. He showed his serious side in the Oprah interview. He is, quite simply, in his element. Meghan merely pointed the way.