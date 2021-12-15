Billie Eilish’s experience with porn should be a wake-up call for all parents

Performing live at the age of eight, Billie Eilish wrote her first song at 11 and released her first single at 13, kickstarting a blazing pop career that has belied her young years.

Yet this week, the 19-year-old admitted there was a part of her young life that became a definite case of ‘too much, way too soon’. After being exposed to pornography at 11, Eilish said she was left “devastated” after viewing “abusive” material as a child.

“I think porn is a disgrace,” she told SiriusXM radio. “I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started watching porn when I was, like, 11.”

Referring to her early experiences with sex after watching too much adult content, Eilish told interviewer Howard Stern: “I was not saying no to things that were not good. It was because I thought that’s what I was supposed to be attracted to.”

To some people, a child watching porn at 11 sounds like something out of the ordinary, doesn’t it? And yet, how could it be? Most children have access to a smartphone, laptop or other technological device.

Getting on to the internet, parental controls or otherwise, is not the big, smart unlock parents think it is. It’s terrifyingly easy for a young child to find pornography online. Couple that with a limitless imagination and a burning curiosity, and a walk into very dark and frightening territory is easier than we think.

What’s more, no amount of good intentions on the part of a parent wanting to steer them away can mitigate that.

I spoke to a friend of mine whose child, at 11, had heard bits and pieces about sex in the school playground. She prided herself on being a responsible parent, and had boned up about parental controls on all devices in the house. Yet when it came to having ‘the talk’ with her son, she hesitated.

And part of me understands that. At 11, kids are stepping on to the threshold of adolescence, but still retain a childlike innocence. My friend didn’t want to decimate what innocence he had left. She felt a responsibility to shield him from the good, bad and ugly about sex for as long as she could.

As with all parents, she fretted about how fast he was growing up. She also feared he might not be able to handle so much information about sex and porn.

To which I say: if you don’t do that job early enough, there are millions of porn sites out there who will do the job for you. And not in a good way. It’s disturbing that a young child can effectively use Google to find whatever they want.

It’s also worrying for parents just how soaked in sex this world is. But these are the realities and they can’t be shied away from. Kids are going to watch porn. End of story. If your child can unlock your phone and find their way around it, it’s high time to start thinking about having the sex talk, and possibly the porn talk.

Don’t assume that parental controls, a night-time device curfew or ‘supervised’ internet use is going to help. They’re no match for the ingenuity of a tech-literate kid who has heard about ‘stuff’ from others. We need to break the idea, handed down through the generations, that the sex talk with kids is somehow weird, difficult and icky. It’s not, and it shouldn’t be.

There are countless resources for parents out there who want to broach this subject in a safe and responsible manner. And don’t put it on the long finger for this very reason.

Leave it too long and Eilish’s sad admission about her formative experience is a sad testament to what happens.

Spoiler alerts spoil the experience

I don’t know about you, but there are two words that I’m getting very, very tired of hearing: ‘spoiler alert’.

Succession, And Just Like That, Strictly Come Dancing — it’s impossible to avoid the very performative shouting of people begging others not to spoil their favourite shows by revealing major twists or plot points.

These days, dropping a ‘spoiler bomb’ is an act that’s up there with passing wind in public.

I get why the spoiler alerts exist. Everyone is entitled to enjoy the anticipation of a plot unfurling in real time, or the seismic shock of a twist in the tale.

But the amount of whingeing about TV spoilers that goes on would do your head in. We could all do with taking a much more relaxed approach to TV spoilers. At the very least, we should stop shaming people for dropping them, inadvertently or otherwise.

These days, we don’t get much of an opportunity to watch TV together, but what this means is we’ve also lost the perspective to let anyone else discuss these shows — always half the fun of watching them in the first place.

I think a fortnight gives people enough time to catch up on shows they faithfully follow: after that, all bets are off.

You can’t conceivably call yourself a die-hard fan if you’re only getting around to watching something 15 days after it’s been broadcast.

If you’re saving the box set until such a time as your kid is sleeping through the night, or even off to college, well that’s on you.

The height of stupidity

Actor Tom Holland and his girlfriend Zendaya have spoken out about their height difference: noteworthy, apparently, because she is two inches taller than him.

Holland says it’s a “stupid assumption” that men should be taller than the women they date, and he’s dead right. I know women who complain about a dearth of available single men, yet refuse point blank to date someone shorter than them, often using some e like “I need to feel feminine” or “I love it when a man makes me feel smaller”.

Think that way and you’re only shrinking your own dating pool, surely?