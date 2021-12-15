| 9.5°C Dublin

Billie Eilish’s experience with porn should be a wake-up call for all parents

Tanya Sweeney

Performing live at the age of eight, Billie Eilish wrote her first song at 11 and released her first single at 13, kickstarting a blazing pop career that has belied her young years.

Yet this week, the 19-year-old admitted there was a part of her young life that became a definite case of ‘too much, way too soon’. After being exposed to pornography at 11, Eilish said she was left “devastated” after viewing “abusive” material as a child.

