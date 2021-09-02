| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Big Read: The ever-changing positions from key players involved in Merriongate affair

TDs angry at how controversy engulfed Taoiseach

Katherine Zappone and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan Expand
Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

Katherine Zappone and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Katherine Zappone and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Getty Images

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Getty Images

/

Katherine Zappone and Leo Varadkar. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

On July 16, at exactly 9.06pm, Katherine Zappone texted Tánaiste Leo Varadkar from the Piglet restaurant in Temple Bar.

The former Children’s Minister said she was expecting to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney about her appointment as a “Special Envoy for Human Rights and LGBTQI+ issues”.

“Have you heard anything,” she added, before asking if Mr Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett were coming to her party in the Merrion Hotel the following Wednesday.

Most Watched

Privacy