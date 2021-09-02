Big Read: The ever-changing positions from key players involved in Merriongate affair

On July 16, at exactly 9.06pm, Katherine Zappone texted Tánaiste Leo Varadkar from the Piglet restaurant in Temple Bar.

The former Children’s Minister said she was expecting to hear from Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney about her appointment as a “Special Envoy for Human Rights and LGBTQI+ issues”.

“Have you heard anything,” she added, before asking if Mr Varadkar and his partner Matt Barrett were coming to her party in the Merrion Hotel the following Wednesday.

Mr Varadkar said he hadn’t heard about the envoy job but added that he could make the party.

He asked if the event is “definitely legal” before answering his own question, saying it is “probably ok”.

Zappone responded: “Yes, it is 50 people outdoors and The Merrion has confirmed it is compliant.” Varadkar said: “See you then.”

Two days before the party, on July 19, the Tánaiste texted Mr Coveney asking if he knew anything about Ms Zappone becoming “our LGBT envoy”.

Mr Coveney said a 12-month contract was to be finalised for her role as special envoy for “Freedom of Expression and Human Rights (with a focus on LGBT)”. “She seems very happy,” Mr Coveney added.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney. Photo: Colin Keegan

Eight days later, the Cabinet signed off on Ms Zappone’s appointment.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin raised concerns at the meeting that he had not been briefed in advance. This set off a chain of events which would eventually result in Ms Zappone stepping down from the position a week later.

Throughout the five weeks of the controversy, there have been ever-changing positions from the key players. The Taoiseach has tried to brush the controversy under the carpet but despite his best efforts, it won’t go away.

On Wednesday, July 28, on RTÉ Radio, Claire Byrne asked the Tánaiste if Ms Zappone offered to work as special envoy. Mr Varadkar responded: “Yes, my understanding is she approached Minister Coveney.”

Two days later, on July 30, during an interview with Brian Dobson on News at One, Mr Coveney was asked the same question.

There was silence for a moment, before Mr Coveney said “no”. He outlined how Ms Zappone offered to help with the Government’s bid for a seat on the UN Security Council after she lost her seat in the general election. He said he approached her about taking the envoy role.

Mr Dobson pointed out to Mr Coveney that he was contradicting the Tánaiste’s version of events.

The Foreign Minister cleared his throat and said: “What the Tánaiste said is eh, that eh, she spoke to me. She did speak to me this time last year when she moved to New York, to say she wanted to be helpful in anyway she could.”

Mr Dobson again asked if she proposed the envoy role and asked to be appointed to it. “No, she did not,” Mr Coveney said.

During the same RTÉ interview, Mr Coveney was asked when he told his Fine Gael colleagues about Ms Zappone’s appointment. He said it was “communicated with the Tánaiste in advance” of the meeting and he “assumed” the Taoiseach was told.

When pushed, he said his Fine Gael Cabinet colleagues were told 20 minutes before the Cabinet meeting. He was not specific about when Mr Varadkar was told.

He also accused Mr Dobson of “trying to create a new story” by asking him why Fine Gael ministers were told when other Cabinet ministers were not.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Getty Images

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Getty Images

Fast forward to five weeks later, on August 31, and Mr Coveney appears before an Oireachtas Foreign Affairs Committee hearing into the matter. Under questioning, the minister revealed the Tánaiste texted him on an undisclosed date, which we now know to be July 16, telling him he was meeting Ms Zappone.

“He asked was there anything that he needed to know and I texted him back to say we are looking at a concept of a special envoy role in the area of LGBT and freedom of expression space. That was the only conversation,” Mr Coveney told the committee.

Asked about the texts at a press briefing on Covid, Mr Varadkar said he could not recall them and would have to check.

However, when Mr Varadkar published his texts they showed the deal had been done at this point.

Mr Coveney said he was not aware at the time that the Tánaiste was meeting Ms Zappone at the controversial Merrion Hotel party which took place on July 21.

He said he could not say exactly when the Tánaiste contacted him as he deleted the text messages. “I don’t hold text messages for long periods of time because of data on my phone,” he said.

After the committee hearing, Mr Coveney’s spokesperson put forward a different reason for the minister deleting his messages. “The minister’s phone has been hacked in the past and, as a result, he regularly clears his phone,” he said.

The same spokesperson, Chris Donoghue, was asked on August 10 if Mr Coveney attended the Merrion Hotel party. “No, first we heard of it was the press,” he said.

However, at the committee hearing, the minister revealed he did receive a text from Ms Zappone about the party, but not a “formal invite”. He said the text from Ms Zappone was a “banner, freeze frame of the event” to which he did not reply. He was also in Africa at the time of the event.

The spokesperson took the blame for the discrepancies in the minister’s story.

“I knew the minister didn’t go to the Merrion event, as he wasn’t in Ireland on the day, but I didn’t know he’d been invited to the event and had ignored the invite. That was my mistake,” he said.

Last night, the Taoiseach issued a statement again absolving Mr Varadkar and Mr Coveney of significant wrongdoing over the affair.

He said the two ministers acknowledged how they dealt with the appointment was wrong and apologised.

However, Mr Martin’s spokesperson noted: “Policy states that best practice is for Government ministers and officials to maintain records of communications concerning official matters of enduring organisational interest.”

The Taoiseach will hope he has now drawn a line under the controversy which has rumbled on throughout the Dáil recess.

But he still has to face his parliamentary party next week. There are TDs and senators far from impressed with how the controversy transpired and engulfed the Fianna Fáil leader.

This article was edited on September 2, 2021