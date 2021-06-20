| 12.5°C Dublin

Big Brother is a lot closer to reality than we think

Colin Murphy

Threats to our privacy – such as the new Garda Síochána (Powers) Bill – are a threat to our freedom of thought

George Orwell&rsquo;s 1984 directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan at the Playhouse Theatre in London. Picture by Corbis Entertainment via Getty Images Expand

George Orwell’s 1984 directed by Robert Icke and Duncan Macmillan at the Playhouse Theatre in London. Picture by Corbis Entertainment via Getty Images

Is there anything more dull than data privacy? Blame George Orwell. The dystopian vision of Nineteen Eighty-Four, with Big Brother ever-watching the citizens of Oceania through the telescreens on their walls, became so iconic that any threat to privacy less visceral must seem banal.

And so, today, we happily carry around mini-telescreens in our pockets, report to them as dutifully as did the citizens of Oceania and surrender blithely to the presumption that, as did Big Brother, they know everything about us.

But think, for a moment, about just what your phone might know about you: where you’ve been; where you’re planning to be; who you’ve spoken to; the content of every message you’ve sent and received; what you’ve read; what you’ve watched; what websites you’ve visited; what you’ve searched for; what you’ve bought; what banking you’ve done.

