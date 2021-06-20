Big Brother is a lot closer to reality than we think

Is there anything more dull than data privacy? Blame George Orwell. The dystopian vision of Nineteen Eighty-Four, with Big Brother ever-watching the citizens of Oceania through the telescreens on their walls, became so iconic that any threat to privacy less visceral must seem banal.

And so, today, we happily carry around mini-telescreens in our pockets, report to them as dutifully as did the citizens of Oceania and surrender blithely to the presumption that, as did Big Brother, they know everything about us.

But think, for a moment, about just what your phone might know about you: where you’ve been; where you’re planning to be; who you’ve spoken to; the content of every message you’ve sent and received; what you’ve read; what you’ve watched; what websites you’ve visited; what you’ve searched for; what you’ve bought; what banking you’ve done.

Thanks to two-factor authentication, our phones are also now the keys to the rest of our digital lives: your phone may give access to everything that’s in your Dropbox or Google Drive or work server; every email, document, spreadsheet, note, image. Never mind the ephemeral concept of data privacy; if privacy itself means anything, it extends to your phone.

Read More

The new Garda Síochána (Powers) Bill, the general scheme of which was published last week, proposes to give gardaí the power, as part of a standard search warrant, to demand the passwords and Pins to any phones or other digital devices seized during a search. Refusal to provide them will be a criminal offence.

So, if gardaí arrive at your door with a search warrant — perhaps because they believe your teenager is selling hash or they believe your journalist spouse might be in possession of stolen documents — they will be able to demand the passcode to your phone and prosecute you if you fail to provide it (whether or not the hash or the documents ever existed).

According to the Department of Justice, this new power was recommended by the Law Reform Commission and the Garda Inspectorate; it had also reportedly been called for by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris. But the Inspectorate called for it in the very specific context of acting against child sexual abuse; similarly, Harris told Adrian Weckler, of this parish, last year that such a power should be available to gardaí “in certain cases around very serious crime such as the possession of child abuse images, or other serious offences”.

That is a high bar to get over. The bar set in the scheme of the bill is barely off the ground.

As TJ McIntyre of Digital Rights Ireland notes, a search warrant traditionally authorised gardaí to search a particular place for a particular thing. If the guards want to listen in on your phone calls, they need to get a separate warrant from the Minister for Justice. If they want to retrieve your emails, they need to serve a search warrant on the email service provider.

This proposed new power would be comparable in effect to folding those separate processes into one. Why seek an interception order when you can just seize a phone or laptop and search through email records that way? Why tap somebody’s phone when a search warrant may enable you to access their entire history in encrypted messaging apps?

The scheme states explicitly that access to these devices is intended to provide access to more than merely what is on the physical device seized, but will extend to any device that is accessible via the one seized (say, a network or server).

“This bill changes the balance,” McIntyre told me. “The whole notion of a warrant being tied to a place is gone — the warrant becomes authority to look at all your digital life.”

Digital life is increasingly a proxy for life itself. In the past 20 years or so, as we have all embraced this brave new world online, we have unwittingly created vast reservoirs and flows of data.

Tech companies have discovered how to mine data for profit; state authorities have discovered how to mine that data in pursuit of criminals.

Harvard professor Shoshana Zuboff has called mining data for profit “surveillance capitalism”: the use of this data amounts to surveillance, she argues; the aim of the tech companies is thereby to build predictive models of how we behave and, ultimately, to influence our behaviour.

This logic runs right through today’s economy; it is so extensive that it poses a threat to free will and “threatens to cost us our humanity”, Zuboff writes. It will “nullify the elemental rights associated with individual autonomy, essential to the very possibility of a democratic society”.

The political scientists Henry Farrell and Abraham Newman have described how these systems interact with state surveillance in their book, Of Privacy and Power. There is, they write, “an entire decentralised architecture of systems, some private, some public”, that are gathering data on us and “intersecting in murky, complex, and sometimes-invisible ways”. As a society, we “grossly underestimate” the risks involved, they believe.

We underestimate these risks because we intuitively feel they don’t apply to us: if you have nothing to hide, you have nothing to fear. But a world in which privacy is threatened is a world in which freedom of thought and freedom of expression are imperilled.

Last Wednesday, we celebrated Bloomsday, the annual homage to James Joyce’s Ulysses. Joyce’s novel was a revolution in literary expression — a revolution that provoked a backlash.

Its first American publishers were successfully prosecuted for obscenity in 1921; it would be more than a decade before the freedom to publish Ulysses in America was won — a struggle I’ve dramatised in a new radio play for RTÉ, The United States versus Ulysses.

Joyce’s adversaries believed Ulysses would contaminate minds; Joyce’s champions believed it would expand them. By winning the right to have Ulysses published, Joyce didn’t just assert his own right to free expression, he expanded the possibilities of expression for others after him.

Censorship and surveillance are bedfellows: the inevitable consequence of surveillance is self-censorship. Great writing, and great art, expand the possibilities of thought itself. Censorship and surveillance close it down.

Garda search warrants may seem like a niche issue on which to hang an argument about freedom of thought. It could be tempting to describe it as the thin end of the wedge, but that wedge has long been firmly embedded. A better metaphor may be “death by a thousand cuts”.

Each time we concede a new power of surveillance — such as the power proposed in this bill, or the right of political parties to maintain mass

databases of voter preference — the notion of privacy suffers another cut.

In the world of Nineteen Eighty-Four, as Orwell imagined it, every citizen “could be kept for twenty-four hours a day under the eyes of the police and in the sound of official propaganda, with all other channels of communication closed. The possibility of enforcing not only complete obedience to the will of the State, but complete uniformity of opinion on all subjects, now existed for the first time”.

The imagery may be melodramatic, but just because today’s threats to privacy aren’t necessarily engineered by totalitarians doesn’t mean the effect might not yet be the same.