Big Brother Irish style: it's the chat

Similar to a million others with time to spare, I've been rummaging through memories in the attic.

Having ventured into that draughty dumping ground with the intention of a massive clear-out, the hours instead ticked by as jigsaw pieces from my past materialised.

Lying dusty and yellowed on top of one trunk was a tome with timely significance, George Orwell's '1984', that dystopian vision with no little relevance to our strange world of 2020. In truth, Orwell's classic text has become a much-quoted vehicle by those concerned Covid-19 restrictions could become the match that ignites a bonfire of our personal freedoms.

As countries ramp up their surveillance apparatus to monitor the virus, will the price of our health be paid for by a ruthless invasion of our privacy?

Look around, Big Brother is back on trend. Hong Kong has launched mandatory wristband trackers, while Taiwan has initiated a smartphone 'electronic fence' using location-tracking. South Korea, cited as the pinnacle of containment, has amalgamated info from street cameras, credit cards and smartphones to track the movements of infected individuals. New Zealand turned the tide by enforcing the toughest border restrictions in the world.

On our little island, though, things are different. Indeed, if there are fingers pointed toward '1984' tactics in Ireland, it's likely Garda checkpoints would top many a list. On a lengthy work mission last week, I passed through six of these traffic stops in a single day. Ready to encounter Stasi-type interrogations, I approached each barrier with a wary caution. But rather than an over-enthusiastic long arm of the law intent on throttling my personal freedoms, what transpired was a series of roadside chats.

After the expected "Where are you going?" we segued into discussions on the weather (obviously); Dublin's chances of doing the six; was the sex in 'Normal People' too graphic; and the tricky business of accessing impromptu roadside toilet breaks on an eight-hour shift. Those encounters with authority bore out a truth trumping even the peril of pandemics: in Ireland, it's all about the chat.

Will personal liberties perish in the push to rid the country of this damnable disease? Possibly. But bank on the fact it won't be an Orwellian vision, preferably one leaning toward 'Father Ted'. "It's not that the Irish are cynical," as Brendan Behan observed. "It's rather that they have a wonderful lack of respect for everything and everybody." And let's keep it that way.

To sleep perchance to scream...

Nightmares. Everybody's having them these days, me included.

I'm an hour early for a train at Heuston, so venture across to Ryan's on Parkgate Street for a swift pint.

Grabbing my favourite stool, I overhear vaguely familiar voices coming from the snug behind me.

"I'll not play the patsy this time, it's your turn," insists a familiar Yorkshire accent. "You'll do what I say if you want another 100K from the red tops," snarls a tell-tale Cork inflection.

Sneaking the mirror on my smartphone over the partition, I gasp at the sight of Mick McCarthy and Roy Keane, sworn enemies plotting a staged smash and grab for a headline pay-off. Suddenly Keano spots my mirror and those black eyes that terrified a thousand midfielders lock onto mine. I wake up sweat-drenched, bawling for my mammy...

Blue state blues

Posted by an obvious Democrat: "I don't understand why staying at home is so hard, 105 million of you managed it on election day 2016."