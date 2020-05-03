| 7.4°C Dublin

Big Brother Irish style: it's the chat

John Daly

Hong Kong has launched mandatory wristband trackers. Getty Images Expand

Hong Kong has launched mandatory wristband trackers. Getty Images

Similar to a million others with time to spare, I've been rummaging through memories in the attic.

Having ventured into that draughty dumping ground with the intention of a massive clear-out, the hours instead ticked by as jigsaw pieces from my past materialised.

Lying dusty and yellowed on top of one trunk was a tome with timely significance, George Orwell's '1984', that dystopian vision with no little relevance to our strange world of 2020. In truth, Orwell's classic text has become a much-quoted vehicle by those concerned Covid-19 restrictions could become the match that ignites a bonfire of our personal freedoms.