Biden’s White House may well be the ‘greenest’ in quite some time

John Downing

Irish roots: Joe Biden Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque Expand

You may know the Martin Scorsese’s spine-chilling movie The Irishman which features Robert de Niro as Frank Sheeran “the Irishman” who worked hand-in-glove with some murderous Italian gangsters in the USA in from the 1950s until the 1980s.

In the book I Heard You Paint Houses, which inspired the movie, Frank Sheeran gives a glowing reference to a young politician called Joe Biden describing him as “a good labour man” whom he met back in 1972 in Delaware.

Sheeran’s day job, when he was not engaging in extortion and murder, was as a union organiser for the Teamsters. The anecdote is hotly disputed and does not stand detailed scrutiny but we mention it here just to show how all pervasive Irish links are at every level of society in the USA.

