Biden’s White House may well be the ‘greenest’ in quite some time

You may know the Martin Scorsese’s spine-chilling movie The Irishman which features Robert de Niro as Frank Sheeran “the Irishman” who worked hand-in-glove with some murderous Italian gangsters in the USA in from the 1950s until the 1980s.

In the book I Heard You Paint Houses, which inspired the movie, Frank Sheeran gives a glowing reference to a young politician called Joe Biden describing him as “a good labour man” whom he met back in 1972 in Delaware.

Sheeran’s day job, when he was not engaging in extortion and murder, was as a union organiser for the Teamsters. The anecdote is hotly disputed and does not stand detailed scrutiny but we mention it here just to show how all pervasive Irish links are at every level of society in the USA.

Sheeran mentions his father came from near Dublin and he would have been part of a huge wave of Irish immigrants in the USA at the turn of the last century. Mr Biden is the eighth out of the last 12 US presidents since JFK in 1960 to acknowledge strong links with this country.

There are 33 million people in the USA, accounting for 10pc of the total population, who claim Irish ancestry. Though these have many years ago ceased to vote as an amorphous political bloc, it is still not surprising to find two-thirds of recent presidents acknowledging Irish lineage. It is no load politically.

But the links for the most part reach back into the 19th Century. In 1870 for example, Irish-born people accounted for one in 20 of the population.

Today, the number of Irish-born people in the USA amounts to just 125,000 and is just 0.05pc of the population there. It is true that the real extent of Irish-American influence can be exaggerated and the emphasis in that compound term must always be laid on the second word, American.

But people of other nationalities in the big metropolitan centres will always tell you that – all other things being equal – Ireland does get a dividend from these historic links.

John F Kennedy’s visit here in 1963 allowed the population of a young nation, suffering decades of economic depression and emigration, to lift its head and feel proud.

It also worked wonders for Ireland’s reputation across the world. Other Irish-American presidents gave more tangible benefits. Ronald Reagan persuaded Margaret Thatcher to engage seriously, against her own instincts, with the Northern Ireland peace process.

Read More

Read More

That led to the 1985 Anglo Irish Agreement which was a major stepping stone to the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

Bill Clinton, another to claim Irish roots, was a pivotal figure in delivering that 1998 deal which has given us fragile but very welcome peace since then. Mr Clinton’s repeated visits here showed his feelings for this country are genuine.

Mr Biden’s frequent references to his Irish links and his resort to quoting the poet Séamus Heaney are well known and documented. He has also made it abundantly clear that he will not help the UK fix a post-Brexit trade deal with his country if London undermines Northern Ireland’s special trade status and in turn poses a threat to the Good Friday Agreement.

That of itself is a great boon and we have noted previously that an Irish-American President so engaged with the North’s peace process will be invaluable.

Other issues – like EU-US trade tensions and American multinationals’ tax affairs – are more complex.

Whatever about the veracity of Sheeran’s anecdote cited above, the record definitely shows Mr Biden to be “a good labour man.” That means he will continue to prioritise the interests of American workers which in turn means there will be no easy trade concessions for the EU.

This poses challenges for Irish government ministers, the Taoiseach, and the senior diplomats in Ireland, across the EU and in Washington. But it also offers opportunities to increase Irish influence in the USA and the EU.

It may be time to remind our American friends, that while their constitution bars an Irish-born person from the office of president, Ireland has already had an American-born president in Eamon de Valera.