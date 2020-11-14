Biden’s focus on harmony is what the US needs

US President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by his wife Jill, attends a Veterans Day observance in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, November 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters/Jonathan Ernst

The America that President-elect Joe Biden will lead after his inauguration in January stands as a nation on edge.

Unlike the Cold War era with its foreign threats, this time the US confronts closer-to-home dangers that come from razor-sharp domestic divisions. Accusations of looking like the “Disunited States” sound hyperbolic, but they approach accuracy.

As treacherous as current political and cultural waters could be to navigate, Mr Biden possesses the experience and character that could produce necessary calm.

However, a prime question looms – will he get the chance to do it?

From the moment in 2017 when the former vice president decided to interrupt retirement to seek the White House, Mr Biden began establishing himself as the opposite of President Donald Trump.

Instead of stoking fear and discord, Mr Biden repeatedly emphasised harmony and unity. Rather than engaging in perpetual conflict with opponents, he spoke of working together to achieve agreement.

This approach, what might be viewed as comparison by stark contrast, maintained direct focus on the differences between the incumbent chief executive and his 77-year-old challenger.

As Covid-19 turned deadlier and economic problems ballooned, Mr Trump’s role in dealing with the pandemic came into sharp relief. The 2020 presidential campaign swiftly turned into a referendum on the Oval Office occupant and his performance during the past nine months.

Nearly every action by the president – subordinating mask-wearing, disregarding social-distancing, encouraging large gatherings – was inverted by Mr Biden, who always donned a mask, kept audience members far apart and underscored the importance of scientific data to conquer Covid.

Explicit differences, of course, but ones that also highlighted an emotion – empathy – never perceived as Mr Trump’s strong suit. By contrast (again), Mr Biden’s understanding of how someone might feel at a time of misery appeared genuine – or, in an adjective often used by the president’s supporters to characterise him, “authentic”.

In Mr Biden’s remarks last Saturday after news organisations declared he exceeded Electoral College votes needed to be president, he asserted: “I ran as a proud Democrat. I will now be an American president. I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as those who did”.

A statement like that never came out of Mr Trump’s mouth. He catered to his base of support, at no time reaching out to a wider universe of voters – as his predecessors tried to do.

Right after the president-elect extended his rhetorical olive branch, he said: “Let this grim era of demonisation in America begin to end – here and now. The refusal of Democrats and Republicans to co-operate with one another is not due to some mysterious force beyond our control. It’s a decision. It’s a choice we make.”

Mr Biden then advocated in favour of another distinct contrast: co-operation among members of both parties.

For 36 years in the Senate – he won the first of six terms in 1972 – the self-described “Irish Catholic” took pride in his ability to work with Republicans in Congress.

Efforts to become the Democratic standard bearer in 1988 and 2008 failed miserably, and his vice-presidency under Barack Obama (from 2009 to 2017) struck most citizens as the highest rung on the governmental ladder he’d be able to climb.

But now, just like Ronald Reagan, the third Oval Office try has proved a charm, despite Mr Trump and his enthusiasts throwing as many spanners in the electoral system as they can in their attempt to change the election’s results.

For many of the more than 77 million voters who supported Mr Biden – Mr Trump trailed by over five million popular votes – the emphasis on unity over disunion as well as tranquility over turbulence sounded refreshingly appealing. The president-elect’s DNA and temperament match the public traits he displayed throughout 2020.

Both Democrats and Republicans now place a premium on partisanship over negotiation and compromise.Officeholders engage in unremtting hostilities, resulting in sworn-enemy political polarisation.

That reality means Mr Biden’s natural inclinations for governing will be challenged, if not thwarted, by Republicans at almost every turn, particularly if the GOP retains Senate control.

Mr Biden’s years as chair of the Senate foreign relations committee provide knowledge to re-engage the US in the community of nations and resume alliances among common-minded friends.

First off, President Trump and his acolytes need to admit defeat and make room for the future, which at this point they don’t seem inclined to do.

Robert Schmuhl is professor emeritus of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame.